Young Fashion Designer Committed Suicide at Home

A 22-year-old woman, Priyanka Gupta who was an aspiring fashion designer committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Delhi’s Mandawali. A suicide noted has been recovered from the spot, which indicated body-shaming as the reason behind the deceased taking such as extreme step.

Priyanka Gupta seemed to have struggled with her demons in the past few days. According to family insiders, her internet searches showed she had accessed videos that discussed how to stay happy, how to feel less lonely, and despairingly, how to hang yourself to death.

The young girl lived with her mother in their two-room house, her father having passed away a few years ago. On Friday morning, her mother saw her body hanging from the ceiling fan and raised an alarm.

Her mother informed the neighbours about it. Priyanka was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. The suicide note read, “She was the bird with no wings, she wanted to fly but she had to die… “

Priyanka was apparently depressed about not bagging a job at a fashion firm, despite several attempts and also, because of her father’s death.