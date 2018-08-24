Prominent Bollywood Dancer and Rapper Commits Suicide

Bollywood dancer and rapper Abhijeet Shinde commit suicide at his apartment in Mumbai. As per the reports, he was suffering from depression due to his marital problems.

The famous dancer has worked with several Bollywood actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and many more. As per a report, the 32-year old dancer was found hanging from the ceiling and also left a note which says that he is leaving all the money in his bank account for his daughter.

A police officer said, “Shinde’s wife had been living at her mother’s place since the past three months. She was not allowing Shinde to meet their two-year-old daughter, which upset him badly. He had been depressed over the past few days’’.

“We registered an accidental death report and handed over the body to the deceased’s family members after conducting a postmortem’’, added the police officer.