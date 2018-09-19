Ahead Of India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Indian Jawan Found Dead

Today, India and Pakistan are all set to play off against each other at the Asia Cup in Dubai, while at the India- Pakistan border a jawan was found dead.

The BSF jawan who had gone missing from a forward area along the Indo-Pak international border in Jammu yesterday was found mutilated.

As per reports, the BSF jawan was ambushed, confusticated of his weapons and was killed by slitting his throat. Multiple knife wounds were found on his body, along with attempts to behead him too. He was also shot by a sniper.

His body was found at the Indo Pakistan border by a search team. The incident reportedly occurred when the troops were clearing the tall ‘sarkanda’ grass before their border post in the RS Pora area.

Despite the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has supported for peace talks between the 2 nations, the armies still refuse to see eye to eye.