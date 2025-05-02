Over 1 Million Cyber Attacks Target Indian Systems After Pahalgam Terror Incident

Following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, over 10 lakh cyber attacks were recorded on Indian systems, according to the Maharashtra Cyber Department. Officials revealed that these attacks were launched by hacking groups from countries including Pakistan, the Middle East, Indonesia, and Morocco. The Maharashtra Cyber team observed a surge in digital threats in the aftermath of the Kashmir strike that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Yashasvi Yadav, Additional Director General of Police (Cyber), confirmed that many of the cyber attackers identified themselves as Islamist groups, suggesting the possibility of coordinated cyber warfare. These groups primarily targeted Indian websites and government portals in a deliberate attempt to exploit the tense situation. The attacks were persistent but did not go unnoticed by the authorities.

Maharashtra Cyber successfully thwarted many of the attempted breaches. In response, the department issued an advisory urging all government bodies to strengthen their cybersecurity measures and infrastructure. The move aims to bolster national digital defense in light of the escalating threat landscape post the Pahalgam attack.