Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Sushmita Sen Eats Food sitting on Floor with 101-year old Grandma and Family

Sushmita posted a video on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen talking and sitting on the floor beside an old lady and other women.

Sep 27, 2018, 11:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sushmita Sen, the Miss Universe 1994 is an inspiration of many. She defied the odds by adopting two girl child and decided to raise them alone while she was so young. Sushmita is a true beauty queen. Now she again surprised her fans by celebrating Daughter’s Day with a ‘101-year young grandma’.

Sushmita posted a video on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen talking and sitting on the floor beside an old lady and other women. She wrote,

She is a single mom of two girls, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. While talking about herself to IANS, Sushmita told,

“There is an aspect to what they say which I don’t take personally… As in they are talking about me, and there are certain amazing qualities in the way I have lived my life, but then you also have to be me to know that it’s not an easy ride. It has its own difficulties to fight for who you are. It’s not an easy job, but you keep doing it for 25 years and it becomes a habit. And you are just accepted post that.”

Tags

Related Articles

police recruitment
May 3, 2018, 10:46 am IST

SHOCKING!!! Male and female cops undergo test by same male doctor

Jan 17, 2018, 08:57 am IST

How the slashing of Haj Subsidy will benefit Muslim community

Nov 25, 2017, 11:15 pm IST

Snake on a train: Man kills serpent with bare hands-Watch Video

Jan 18, 2018, 07:48 pm IST

Two mysterious ‘brother mummies’ had different fathers

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close