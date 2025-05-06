4.2 Magnitude Quake Jolts Pakistan, Afghanistan

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan at 4 PM on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). No casualties were reported in the aftermath of the tremor. The quake’s epicentre was located at 36.60°N latitude and 72.89°E longitude, near the Nichagh region of Pakistan, which lies close to the borders of Jammu and Kashmir, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan.

The earthquake originated at a shallow depth of 10 km, a factor that increases the likelihood of aftershocks in the surrounding areas. This risk was underscored by a similar earthquake that had struck Afghanistan just a few hours earlier. Shallow earthquakes generally cause more noticeable surface shaking and can affect nearby regions more intensely.

Pakistan lies in one of the most seismically active zones in the world and experiences frequent tremors. Just days ago, on April 30, a 4.4-magnitude quake was recorded, following a 5.8-magnitude tremor earlier in the same month. The country’s most devastating earthquake occurred in 2005, claiming over 74,000 lives.