UNSC slams Pakistan over nukes, missile tests, and LeT role in Pahalgam attack

At a closed-door United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting requested by Pakistan, several member states questioned Islamabad’s claims surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. Instead of supporting Pakistan’s “false flag” narrative, members raised the possibility of Lashkar-e-Taiba’s involvement and condemned the targeting of tourists based on religion. The session, convened amid growing tensions in South Asia, saw widespread calls for accountability and a rejection of attempts to shift blame.

The discussions also highlighted international unease over Pakistan’s recent missile tests and its provocative nuclear rhetoric, which many Council members described as escalatory. Participants emphasized that such actions were worsening regional instability and advised Pakistan to resolve disputes bilaterally with India rather than attempting to internationalise them. Despite the absence of a formal statement, the tone of the meeting suggested limited sympathy for Pakistan’s position.

While Pakistan’s UN envoy claimed success in drawing attention to the situation, India dismissed the move as ineffective. Indian diplomats noted that the Council refrained from making any binding decisions or statements, and Indian efforts once again prevented UNSC intervention. UN Secretary-General António Guterres also condemned the terror attack and urged both nations to avoid escalation, reinforcing the international community’s preference for peaceful dialogue and lawful justice.