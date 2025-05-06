Fires Break Out During PM Modi’s Andhra Visit; Police Probe Underway

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh on May 2, two separate fire incidents were reported, prompting a detailed investigation by the state police and fire services. The first fire occurred near Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district just as the Prime Minister’s aircraft was preparing to land. The second fire broke out about two kilometers away from the main event venue when plastic pipes caught fire during the programme.

The fire near the airport was reported by airport officials who noticed smoke and immediately alerted emergency services. A complaint was filed by Village Revenue Officer V Kamala, triggering an investigation. Forensic teams from the Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) inspected the site and began gathering evidence to determine the cause.

In the second case, plastic cables reportedly discarded by a private company for underground electrical work ignited near Tallayapalem village in Guntur district. Firefighters managed to control the flames within an hour. While no injuries were reported, forensic experts collected material from the scene to understand how the fire began, as the cause remains unknown.