Pakistani ceasefire violations enter 12th day; India responds strongly

In the wake of rising tensions after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives, the Indian Army has been responding to continued ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC). During the night of May 5 into the early hours of May 6, Pakistan launched unprovoked small-arms fire in several sectors opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army issued a statement confirming it had responded in a proportionate and calibrated manner.

This marks the twelfth straight day of such incidents, with the first round of firing from Pakistani positions beginning on the night of April 25–26. Similar instances of unprovoked fire were recorded the previous night as well, with Indian forces retaliating in the same affected regions. The sustained exchange of fire is being seen as a direct fallout of heightened Indo-Pak tensions following the deadly terror attack in J\&K.

As part of broader retaliatory steps, India shut down its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan or operated by Pakistani airlines starting April 30, a restriction expected to last until May 23. On April 29, India’s Director General of Military Operations also contacted his Pakistani counterpart via a hotline to convey a strong warning over the ongoing ceasefire violations. These moves underscore India’s firm response to cross-border aggression and efforts to protect territorial sovereignty.