Tarot Horoscope Predictions for May 06, 2025

Aries: Let others support you today. Working with a team will guide you toward progress and help you grow. Trust the path ahead—success is coming through collaboration, not ego.

Taurus: Your past sacrifices are beginning to pay off. Be open to receiving kindness, support, or closure. What comes today may feel like long-awaited justice—accept it with grace.

Gemini: You’re torn between two choices. Instead of rushing, quiet your thoughts and listen to your feelings. The truth will appear when your mind and heart are in sync.

Cancer: Your emotional honesty is your power today. Show vulnerability to deepen relationships. Strength lies in expressing your true self with compassion and courage.

Leo: Mental clarity leads the way. A sudden insight could change your direction. Clear your space and mind, and focus your energy where it truly matters.

Virgo: Healing is underway. Take time to rest and renew yourself. Accept support that comes from unexpected places and let go of past stress—peace is returning.

Libra: Disappointment may be clouding your vision, but hope still exists. What seems like a loss is actually a redirection. Let yourself grieve, but don’t forget to turn toward possibility.

Scorpio: Guard your mental peace. If someone disrupts your calm, respond with strength and clarity, not anger. Setting boundaries today reinforces your self-respect.

Sagittarius: Your creative energy is in full bloom. Whether it’s artistic or emotional expression, nurture your ideas—they may grow into something powerful and lasting.

Capricorn: Face your truth with courage. Justice comes when your actions and values align. A breakthrough is near if you’re honest with yourself and others.

Aquarius: You’re finally being recognised—enjoy the appreciation and let it motivate your next move. Keep shining and sharing your talents confidently.

Pisces: A small setback is a lesson in disguise. Stay grounded and learn from it. With steady effort and patience, you’ll soon see your progress bear fruit.