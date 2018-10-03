Farmers’ Massive Protest Ended TODAY

After the police and the farmers’ protest took a violent turn in the capital yesterday, the farmers have announced that their rally is now over.

In the wee hours of Wednesday ‘Kisan Kranti Padyatra’ which the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) started on the 23rd of September ended at the ‘Kisan Ghat’.

Kisan Ghat is the memorial site of the farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh.

“The ‘Kisan Kranti Padyatra’ that started on September 23 had to end at Kisan Ghat. Since Delhi Police did not allow us to enter, we protested. Our aim was to finish the Yatra, which we have done now. Now we will go back to our villages,” BKU president Naresh Tikait told the media.

Yesterday, the farmers’ march was stopped at the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border with the police used water guns & tear gas to disperse them. However, at night the police opened the barricades & the farmers crossed the border.

The farmers have 15-point demands that included loan waiver, pensions & fair price for their produce. Some 20-30000 farmers have participated in the march.