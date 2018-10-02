Farmers’ Massive Protest On Gandhi Jayanti In Capital

On Gandhi Jayanthi, some nearly 20000 farmers are protesting and are on a march from Haridwar to reach the national capital today.

Week-long prohibitory orders have been issued in East & North-East Delhi as the farmers’ protests turn violent with blasts being heard and tear gas being sprayed along with water cannons being sprayed as the protestors try to break the barriers to enter Delhi.

The order under the 144 section of the CrPC will stay in place till the 8th of October.

Currently Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal has voiced out his opinion on the farmers’ protests.

“Farmers should be allowed to enter Delhi. Why are they not being allowed to enter Delhi? This is wrong. We are with the farmers,” he said.

The farmers’ march led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) which began from Haridwar to the capital demanded that their 15 demands including loan waivers, clearance of pending sugarcane payments and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee Report be heard and realized.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said: “We will continue our march until our demands are met. The talks (with the ministers) should go on. Whenever we feel that our work is done, we will stop our protest. If farmers are given an assurance, they will be happy. We have already given four years to the government to meet our demands. It is time that our demands are met.”

Areas such as Preet Vihar, Jagatpuri, Shakarpur, Madhu Vihar, Ghazipur, Mayur Vihar, Mandawli, Pandav Nagar, Kalyanpuri and New Ashok Nagar police station limits will be the worst affected by this. Police said that spillover jams are also likely to be seen around Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar phases-I and II, Akshardham Road and Vikas Marg.

The Delhi Traffic Police also warned the commuters that the traffic is likely to be thrown out of gear in south Delhi.

As a precautionary measure, commuters going towards Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, and Haridwar have been advised to avoid the Meerut Expressway (Ghazipur border) and alternative routes from the Ghazipur chowk, Road number 56 towards ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara Border, GT Road, Mohan Nagar, and Ghaziabad have been suggested.