This Lacey Rava Dosas With Onion Chutney For Breakfast

Try out these lacey & thin Rava Dosa for breakfast

Rava Dosa

Ingredients

Wheat Semolina/Rava (Sooji) – 1 cup

Rice Flour – 1 cup

Maida or All Purpose Flour – 1/2 cup

Finely Chopped Ginger – 1 tsp

Finely Chopped Green Chillies – 2

Black pepper Poder – 1/2 tsp

Cumin (Keerakam) – 1/2 tsp

Asafoetida/Hing (Kaayam) – a fat pinch

Salt – to taste

Finely Diced Onions – 1 medium

Water – as needed

Ghee/Oil – 2 tsp

Method