This Lacey Rava Dosas With Onion Chutney For Breakfast

Try out these lacey & thin Rava Dosa for breakfast
Rava Dosa
Ingredients
- Wheat Semolina/Rava (Sooji) – 1 cup
- Rice Flour – 1 cup
- Maida or All Purpose Flour – 1/2 cup
- Finely Chopped Ginger – 1 tsp
- Finely Chopped Green Chillies – 2
- Black pepper Poder – 1/2 tsp
- Cumin (Keerakam) – 1/2 tsp
- Asafoetida/Hing (Kaayam) – a fat pinch
- Salt – to taste
- Finely Diced Onions – 1 medium
- Water – as needed
- Ghee/Oil – 2 tsp
Method
- Combine rava, rice flour and maida in a large bowl. Add 1/2 tsp pepper powder, 1/2 tsp cumin seeds, chopped ginger, green chillies, asafoetida and salt. Mix everything.
- Slowly, add water to the bowl and keep mixing to form a thin batter. The batter should be thin like buttermilk.
- Heat a nonstick griddle or flat tava and sprinkle diced onion on the surface. Using your hands, scoop out the batter and sprinkle it on the griddle, filling large gaps.
- Allow it to cook on medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes until it becomes crisp. Sprinkle little ghee on the dosa.
- It is not necessary to flip rava dosa as it’s thin and crisp. Remove from pan and serve immediately with Onion Chutney
