RecipeFood

This Lacey Rava Dosas With Onion Chutney For Breakfast

Oct 10, 2018, 02:32 pm IST
Less than a minute
Rava Dosa for breakfast

Try out these lacey & thin Rava Dosa for breakfast

Rava Dosa

Rava Dosa

Ingredients

  • Wheat Semolina/Rava (Sooji) – 1 cup
  • Rice Flour – 1 cup
  • Maida or All Purpose Flour – 1/2 cup
  • Finely Chopped Ginger – 1 tsp
  • Finely Chopped Green Chillies – 2
  • Black pepper Poder – 1/2 tsp
  • Cumin (Keerakam) – 1/2 tsp
  • Asafoetida/Hing (Kaayam) – a fat pinch
  • Salt – to taste
  • Finely Diced Onions – 1 medium
  • Water – as needed
  • Ghee/Oil – 2 tsp

READ ALSO:  Banana Pancakes With Plantain Pear Smoothie For Breakfast

Method

  • Combine rava, rice flour and maida in a large bowl. Add 1/2 tsp pepper powder, 1/2 tsp cumin seeds, chopped ginger, green chillies, asafoetida and salt. Mix everything.
  • Slowly, add water to the bowl and keep mixing to form a thin batter. The batter should be thin like buttermilk.
  • Heat a nonstick griddle or flat tava and sprinkle diced onion on the surface. Using your hands, scoop out the batter and sprinkle it on the griddle, filling large gaps.
  • Allow it to cook on medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes until it becomes crisp. Sprinkle little ghee on the dosa.
  • It is not necessary to flip rava dosa as it’s thin and crisp. Remove from pan and serve immediately with Onion Chutney

Tags

Related Articles

Kerala-style dosa
Apr 21, 2018, 03:24 pm IST

Easy to make Kerala dosa for breakfast

Jul 23, 2018, 11:41 pm IST

Dry and Juicy Roasted Chicken Masala Recipe

Bread-Pizza-Recipe
Jul 7, 2018, 12:02 pm IST

Bread Pizza Recipe

Dec 13, 2017, 02:27 pm IST

Simple and healthy recipes for breakfast

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close