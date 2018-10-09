RecipeFood

Banana Pancakes With Plantain Pear Smoothie For Breakfast

Make an easy international breakfast with Banana Pancakes for breakfast.

Ingredients

  • All Purpose Flour/Maida – 1 cup
  • Ripe Banana – 1 big
  • Milk – 1.5 to 2 cups
  • Sugar – 2 tbsp
  • Vanilla extract – 1 tbsp (optional)
  • Baking Powder – 1 tbsp

Method

  • Blend all the ingredients in a blender to make a nice batter. It should be slightly thicker than Dosa Batter.
  • Heat a non-stick griddle or tava and pour ladle full of batter onto the tava. Spread the batter to make a thin pancake.
  • Allow the first side to brown nicely. Flip over after a few minutes and allow the other side to cook.
  • Serve straight from the griddle.
  • Serve with Plantain Pear Smoothie

