Banana Pancakes With Plantain Pear Smoothie For Breakfast

Make an easy international breakfast with Banana Pancakes for breakfast.
Banana Pancakes
Ingredients
- All Purpose Flour/Maida – 1 cup
- Ripe Banana – 1 big
- Milk – 1.5 to 2 cups
- Sugar – 2 tbsp
- Vanilla extract – 1 tbsp (optional)
- Baking Powder – 1 tbsp
Method
- Blend all the ingredients in a blender to make a nice batter. It should be slightly thicker than Dosa Batter.
- Heat a non-stick griddle or tava and pour ladle full of batter onto the tava. Spread the batter to make a thin pancake.
- Allow the first side to brown nicely. Flip over after a few minutes and allow the other side to cook.
- Serve straight from the griddle.
- Serve with Plantain Pear Smoothie
