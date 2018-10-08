Chembu Kuzhachathu With Zucchini Chutney For Breakfast

Chembu Kuzhachathu is a Kerala recipe that can be served by itself or with rice.

Chembu Kuzhachathu

Ingredients

Malanga Root/Taro (Chembu/Arbi) – 3 to 4 large ones (1 kg approx)

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Coriander Powder – 1/2 tsp

Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp (Alter according to spice tolerance)

Dried Red Chillies – 3 or 4

Diced Shallots – 4 or 5

Curry Leaves – a sprig

Oil – 1 tbsp

Salt – taste

Water – as needed

READ ALSO: Potato Stuffed Paratha- Aloo Paratha With Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie

Method

Peel the skin from the Taro/Malanga root and wash it thoroughly. Chop into medium sized pieces.

Take the Taro in a deep pan and add water so as to cover it. Add salt and little turmeric powder.

Bring everything to a boil. Cover and simmer the taro until it is tender. This will take at least 10-15 minutes depending on the variety used.

When the water has almost evaporated, open the pan and add red chilly powder and coriander powder.

Mix the taro pieces with a spatula smashing the big chunks.

Meanwhile for seasoning, heat 1 tbsp oil in another pan and splutter mustard seeds. Add shallots, dried red chillies and curry leaves. Saute till the shallots are brown and remove from heat.

Add the seasoning to the mashed taro. Mix everything and saute for a few minutes and remove from heat.

Serve with Zucchini Chutney

Notes