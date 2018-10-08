RecipeFood

Chembu Kuzhachathu With Zucchini Chutney For Breakfast

Oct 8, 2018, 02:15 pm IST
Chembu Kuzhachathu for breakfast

Chembu Kuzhachathu is a Kerala recipe that can be served by itself or with rice.

Ingredients

  • Malanga Root/Taro (Chembu/Arbi) – 3 to 4 large ones (1 kg approx)
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Coriander Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp (Alter according to spice tolerance)
  • Dried Red Chillies – 3 or 4
  • Diced Shallots – 4 or 5
  • Curry Leaves – a sprig
  • Oil – 1 tbsp
  • Salt – taste
  • Water – as needed

Method

  • Peel the skin from the Taro/Malanga root and wash it thoroughly. Chop into medium sized pieces.
  • Take the Taro in a deep pan and add water so as to cover it. Add salt and little turmeric powder.
  • Bring everything to a boil. Cover and simmer the taro until it is tender. This will take at least 10-15 minutes depending on the variety used.
  • When the water has almost evaporated, open the pan and add red chilly powder and coriander powder.
  • Mix the taro pieces with a spatula smashing the big chunks.
  • Meanwhile for seasoning, heat 1 tbsp oil in another pan and splutter mustard seeds. Add shallots, dried red chillies and curry leaves. Saute till the shallots are brown and remove from heat.
  • Add the seasoning to the mashed taro. Mix everything and saute for a few minutes and remove from heat.
  • Serve with Zucchini Chutney

Notes

  • You can alter the consistency of this dish by increasing or decreasing the water content.
  • If you prefer to have a bite to the dish do not mash all the pieces

