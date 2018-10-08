Delicious Zucchini Chutney With Chembu Kuzhachathu

Zucchini Chutney is healthy and tasty. Kids will definitely love this creamy, green dip.
Zucchini Chutney
Ingredients
- Diced Zucchini – 1 big (Do not peel the skin)
- Diced Onions – 1 medium
- Green Chillies – 3 or 4 (Adjust according to your spice tolerance)
- Curry Leaves – A few
- Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Crushed Garlic – 2 small cloves
- Roughly chopped Ginger – 1 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Water – as needed
- Lemon Juice – 1 tsp (optional)
Method
- Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok or kadai. Add onions, green chillies and curry leaves. Saute till the onions are translucent.
- Throw in the garlic and ginger pieces and saute for a few minutes on medium heat.
- Reduce heat and stir in 1/2 tsp turmeric powder and 1/2 tsp red chilly powder.
- Add the diced zucchini along with salt to taste and saute for a few minutes. Cover and cook on medium low heat for about 5 minutes until the zucchini pieces are soft and cooked.
- Stir fry for a few more minutes and remove from stove top.
- Allow it to cool and then grind everything into a fine paste adding very little water.
- Finally, you may sprinkle lemon juice for an extra kick.
- Serve with Chembu Kuzhachathu
Notes
- You can season Zucchini Chutney with Mustard Seeds, Curry leaves and shallots if required.
