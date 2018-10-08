Delicious Zucchini Chutney With Chembu Kuzhachathu

Zucchini Chutney is healthy and tasty. Kids will definitely love this creamy, green dip.

Zucchini Chutney

Ingredients

Diced Zucchini – 1 big (Do not peel the skin)

Diced Onions – 1 medium

Green Chillies – 3 or 4 (Adjust according to your spice tolerance)

Curry Leaves – A few

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp

Crushed Garlic – 2 small cloves

Roughly chopped Ginger – 1 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Oil – 2 tbsp

Water – as needed

Lemon Juice – 1 tsp (optional)

Method

Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok or kadai. Add onions, green chillies and curry leaves. Saute till the onions are translucent.

Throw in the garlic and ginger pieces and saute for a few minutes on medium heat.

Reduce heat and stir in 1/2 tsp turmeric powder and 1/2 tsp red chilly powder.

Add the diced zucchini along with salt to taste and saute for a few minutes. Cover and cook on medium low heat for about 5 minutes until the zucchini pieces are soft and cooked.

Stir fry for a few more minutes and remove from stove top.

Allow it to cool and then grind everything into a fine paste adding very little water.

Finally, you may sprinkle lemon juice for an extra kick.

Serve with Chembu Kuzhachathu

Notes