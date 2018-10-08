RecipeFood

Delicious Zucchini Chutney With Chembu Kuzhachathu

Oct 8, 2018, 02:15 pm IST
Less than a minute
Zucchini Chutney with Chembu Kuzhachathu

Zucchini Chutney is healthy and tasty. Kids will definitely love this creamy, green dip.

Zucchini Chutney

Ingredients

  • Diced Zucchini – 1 big (Do not peel the skin)
  • Diced Onions – 1 medium
  • Green Chillies – 3 or 4 (Adjust according to your spice tolerance)
  • Curry Leaves – A few
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Crushed Garlic – 2 small cloves
  • Roughly chopped Ginger – 1 tbsp
  • Salt – to taste
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Water – as needed
  • Lemon Juice – 1 tsp (optional)

Method

  • Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok or kadai. Add onions, green chillies and curry leaves. Saute till the onions are translucent.
  • Throw in the garlic and ginger pieces and saute for a few minutes on medium heat.
  • Reduce heat and stir in 1/2 tsp turmeric powder and 1/2 tsp red chilly powder.
  • Add the diced zucchini along with salt to taste and saute for a few minutes. Cover and cook on medium low heat for about 5 minutes until the zucchini pieces are soft and cooked.
  • Stir fry for a few more minutes and remove from stove top.
  • Allow it to cool and then grind everything into a fine paste adding very little water.
  • Finally, you may sprinkle lemon juice for an extra kick.
  • Serve with Chembu Kuzhachathu

Notes

  • You can season Zucchini Chutney with Mustard Seeds, Curry leaves and shallots if required.

