Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie With Delicious Aloo Paratha

Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie is a refreshing and energizing drink which kids will love.
Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie
Ingredients
- Ripe Bananas – 1 big
- Yogurt – 3/4 cup
- Peanut Butter (Use unsalted version) – 2 tbsp
- Vanilla Flavor – 1 tsp
- Ice Cubes – 4 or 5
Method
- Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth.
- Serve this for breakfast or as an energizing drink for kids.
- Serve with Aloo Paratha for breakfast
