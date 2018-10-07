Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie With Delicious Aloo Paratha

Oct 7, 2018, 02:34 pm IST
Less than a minute
Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie with Aloo Paratha

Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie is a refreshing and energizing drink which kids will love.

Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie

Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie

Ingredients

  • Ripe Bananas – 1 big
  • Yogurt – 3/4 cup
  • Peanut Butter (Use unsalted version) – 2 tbsp
  • Vanilla Flavor – 1 tsp
  • Ice Cubes – 4 or 5

READ ALSO:  Crunchy Coconut Peanut Chutney With Besan Carrot Dosa

Method

  • Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth.
  • Serve this for breakfast or as an energizing drink for kids.
  • Serve with Aloo Paratha for breakfast

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 16, 2017, 02:19 pm IST

Healthy lifestyle with daily yoga

Egg Puffs
May 5, 2018, 02:16 pm IST

Easy Crispy Masala Egg Puff Recipe Without Oven

May 22, 2017, 09:56 pm IST

Beauty products that are a must in your bag even if you hate makeup !

Sep 2, 2017, 11:30 pm IST

These are the health benefits of Mulberries !

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close