Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie With Delicious Aloo Paratha

Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie is a refreshing and energizing drink which kids will love.

Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie

Ingredients

Ripe Bananas – 1 big

Yogurt – 3/4 cup

Peanut Butter (Use unsalted version) – 2 tbsp

Vanilla Flavor – 1 tsp

Ice Cubes – 4 or 5

Method