Crunchy Coconut Peanut Chutney With Besan Carrot Dosa

Take your simple coconut chutney to a crunchy level by adding peanuts to it. Try out Coconut Peanut Chutney.
Coconut Peanut Chutney
Ingredients
- Grated Coconut – 1 cup (fresh or frozen)
- Dry Roasted Peanuts – a small handful
- Chopped Green Chillies – 1 or 2 (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
- Peeled Ginger – a small piece
- Salt – to taste
- Water – 1/4 cup
- Oil – 1 tsp
- Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp
- Sliced Shallots – 2
- Curry Leaves – a small sprig
Method
- Grind coconut, peanuts, green chillies and ginger along with water to form a medium-thick paste.
- If the paste is too thick, you can add a little more water. Season with salt.
- Heat 1 tsp oil in a pan and splutter mustard seeds.
- Throw in the shallots and curry leaves and quickly saute for a few seconds.
- Pour the coconut-peanut paste into the pan. Stir everything and remove from heat.
- Serve with Besan Carrot Dosa.
Note
- You can also grind a few curry leaves along with the coconut and it would taste even more wonderful.
- Add a teaspoon of sugar to your chutney and your kids are going to love it.
