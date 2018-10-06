Crunchy Coconut Peanut Chutney With Besan Carrot Dosa

Take your simple coconut chutney to a crunchy level by adding peanuts to it. Try out Coconut Peanut Chutney.

Coconut Peanut Chutney

Ingredients

Grated Coconut – 1 cup (fresh or frozen)

Dry Roasted Peanuts – a small handful

Chopped Green Chillies – 1 or 2 (Alter according to your spice tolerance)

Peeled Ginger – a small piece

Salt – to taste

Water – 1/4 cup

Oil – 1 tsp

Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp

Sliced Shallots – 2

Curry Leaves – a small sprig

Method

Grind coconut, peanuts, green chillies and ginger along with water to form a medium-thick paste.

If the paste is too thick, you can add a little more water. Season with salt.

Heat 1 tsp oil in a pan and splutter mustard seeds.

Throw in the shallots and curry leaves and quickly saute for a few seconds.

Pour the coconut-peanut paste into the pan. Stir everything and remove from heat.

Serve with Besan Carrot Dosa.

Note