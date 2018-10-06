Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Crunchy Coconut Peanut Chutney With Besan Carrot Dosa

Oct 6, 2018, 02:42 pm IST
Less than a minute
Coconut Peanut Chutney with Besan Carrot Dosa

Take your simple coconut chutney to a crunchy level by adding peanuts to it. Try out Coconut Peanut Chutney.

Coconut Peanut Chutney

Coconut Peanut Chutney

Ingredients

  • Grated Coconut – 1 cup (fresh or frozen)
  • Dry Roasted Peanuts – a small handful
  • Chopped Green Chillies – 1 or 2 (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
  • Peeled Ginger – a small piece
  • Salt – to taste
  • Water – 1/4 cup
  • Oil – 1 tsp
  • Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp
  • Sliced Shallots – 2
  • Curry Leaves – a small sprig

READ ALSO:  Simple Kadala Curry With Healthy Ragi Puttu

Method

  • Grind coconut, peanuts, green chillies and ginger along with water to form a medium-thick paste.
  • If the paste is too thick, you can add a little more water. Season with salt.
  • Heat 1 tsp oil in a pan and splutter mustard seeds.
  • Throw in the shallots and curry leaves and quickly saute for a few seconds.
  • Pour the coconut-peanut paste into the pan. Stir everything and remove from heat.
  • Serve with Besan Carrot Dosa.

Note

  • You can also grind a few curry leaves along with the coconut and it would taste even more wonderful.
  • Add a teaspoon of sugar to your chutney and your kids are going to love it.

Tags

Related Articles

luxury homes of bollywood stars
Mar 17, 2018, 07:55 pm IST

See the most luxurious houses owned by top Bollywood celebrities

Instant Oats Dosa
Jul 24, 2018, 02:36 pm IST

High Protein South Indian Breakfast- Instant Oats Dosa

Jun 14, 2018, 09:14 pm IST

Here are some amazing scientific benefits of kissing

Nawabi Paneer Curry
Sep 19, 2018, 11:17 am IST

Nawabi Paneer Curry- A Simple Hyderabadi Dish

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close