Simple Kadala Curry With Healthy Ragi Puttu

Oct 5, 2018, 02:03 pm IST
1 minute read
Kadala Curry With Ragi Puttu

Karutha Kadala in Malayalam is commonly used in Kerala. Let’s make Kerala style Kadala Curry.

Ingredients

  • Bengal Gram/ Karutha Kadala (soaked overnight in water) – 1 and 1/2 cups
  • Garlic Cloves (chopped) – 4
  • Onion (sliced) – 1 large
  • Tomato (sliced) – 1 large
  • Green Chillies (slit) – 2
  • Curry Leaves – A sprig
  • Ginger Paste – 1 tsp
  • Garlic Paste – 1 tsp
  • Meat Masala/Chicken Masala Powder – 1 tbsp
  • Red chilly powder – 1 tsp
  • Coriander Powder – 1 tsp
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp
  • Cilantro (Malli illa) – A few
  • Salt – As required
  • Water – As required
  • Thin Coconut Milk – 1 Cup

Method

  • Soak the Bengal Gram overnight or for at least 4 hours. Wash the Bengal gram and drain the water.
  • Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok and splutter mustard seeds.
  • Add sliced onions and saute till the onions are translucent.
  • Add slit green chillies, crushed garlic cloves, curry leaves and chopped tomatoes and saute till the tomatoes are cooked well.
  • Next, add 1 tsp ginger paste and 1 tsp garlic paste and saute for a minute.
  • Add 1/4 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp chilly powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tbsp meat masala powder and stir-fry for two minutes.
  • Transfer the masala to a pressure cooker along with the Bengal gram and add required amount of salt.
  • Add water (around 2 cups) so as to cover the Bengal gram.
  • Sprinkle some cilantro leaves and mix well.
  • Pressure cook the kadala up to 4-5 whistles on medium flame. This will take around 20 – 25 minutes.
  • Remove the lid and add 1 cup of thin coconut milk. Simmer for 5-6 minutes on low flame.
  • Serve along with Ragi Puttu.

Notes

  • You can substitute Chicken/Meat Masala Powder with 1 tsp Garam Masala Powder, 1/2 tsp extra chilly powder and 1/2 tsp extra coriander powder.

