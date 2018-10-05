Simple Kadala Curry With Healthy Ragi Puttu

Karutha Kadala in Malayalam is commonly used in Kerala. Let’s make Kerala style Kadala Curry.

Kadala Curry

Ingredients

Bengal Gram/ Karutha Kadala (soaked overnight in water) – 1 and 1/2 cups

Garlic Cloves (chopped) – 4

Onion (sliced) – 1 large

Tomato (sliced) – 1 large

Green Chillies (slit) – 2

Curry Leaves – A sprig

Ginger Paste – 1 tsp

Garlic Paste – 1 tsp

Meat Masala/Chicken Masala Powder – 1 tbsp

Red chilly powder – 1 tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp

Cilantro (Malli illa) – A few

Salt – As required

Water – As required

Thin Coconut Milk – 1 Cup

Method

Soak the Bengal Gram overnight or for at least 4 hours. Wash the Bengal gram and drain the water.

Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok and splutter mustard seeds.

Add sliced onions and saute till the onions are translucent.

Add slit green chillies, crushed garlic cloves, curry leaves and chopped tomatoes and saute till the tomatoes are cooked well.

Next, add 1 tsp ginger paste and 1 tsp garlic paste and saute for a minute.

Add 1/4 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp chilly powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tbsp meat masala powder and stir-fry for two minutes.

Transfer the masala to a pressure cooker along with the Bengal gram and add required amount of salt.

Add water (around 2 cups) so as to cover the Bengal gram.

Sprinkle some cilantro leaves and mix well.

Pressure cook the kadala up to 4-5 whistles on medium flame. This will take around 20 – 25 minutes.

Remove the lid and add 1 cup of thin coconut milk. Simmer for 5-6 minutes on low flame.

Serve along with Ragi Puttu.

Notes