Simple Kadala Curry With Healthy Ragi Puttu

Karutha Kadala in Malayalam is commonly used in Kerala. Let’s make Kerala style Kadala Curry.
Kadala Curry
Ingredients
- Bengal Gram/ Karutha Kadala (soaked overnight in water) – 1 and 1/2 cups
- Garlic Cloves (chopped) – 4
- Onion (sliced) – 1 large
- Tomato (sliced) – 1 large
- Green Chillies (slit) – 2
- Curry Leaves – A sprig
- Ginger Paste – 1 tsp
- Garlic Paste – 1 tsp
- Meat Masala/Chicken Masala Powder – 1 tbsp
- Red chilly powder – 1 tsp
- Coriander Powder – 1 tsp
- Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp
- Cilantro (Malli illa) – A few
- Salt – As required
- Water – As required
- Thin Coconut Milk – 1 Cup
Method
- Soak the Bengal Gram overnight or for at least 4 hours. Wash the Bengal gram and drain the water.
- Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok and splutter mustard seeds.
- Add sliced onions and saute till the onions are translucent.
- Add slit green chillies, crushed garlic cloves, curry leaves and chopped tomatoes and saute till the tomatoes are cooked well.
- Next, add 1 tsp ginger paste and 1 tsp garlic paste and saute for a minute.
- Add 1/4 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp chilly powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tbsp meat masala powder and stir-fry for two minutes.
- Transfer the masala to a pressure cooker along with the Bengal gram and add required amount of salt.
- Add water (around 2 cups) so as to cover the Bengal gram.
- Sprinkle some cilantro leaves and mix well.
- Pressure cook the kadala up to 4-5 whistles on medium flame. This will take around 20 – 25 minutes.
- Remove the lid and add 1 cup of thin coconut milk. Simmer for 5-6 minutes on low flame.
- Serve along with Ragi Puttu.
Notes
- You can substitute Chicken/Meat Masala Powder with 1 tsp Garam Masala Powder, 1/2 tsp extra chilly powder and 1/2 tsp extra coriander powder.
