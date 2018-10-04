Delicious Mango Milkshake with Homemade Whole Wheat Bread

Complete your morning breakfast with a delicious Mango Milkshake.
Mango Milkshake
Ingredients
- Ripe Mango – 1 big
- Cold Milk – 1 cup (Pasteurized)
- Sugar – 3 tbsp (Alter according to desired sweetness)
- Ice Cubes – 8 to 10
- Cardamom Powder – 1/4 tsp (optional)
Method
- Peel the mango and dice it into cubes.
- Blend the mango, milk, cardamom powder and sugar to get a smooth paste.
- Add the ice cubes and blend for another minute or two until thick & foamy.
- Serve with Homemade Whole Wheat Bread
Note
- Feel free to add 1/2 to 1 cup of Vanilla Icecream to get a delicious Icecream Milk Shake.
- Try using Alphonso Mangoes for this milkshake as those are the best in terms of sweetness & flavour.
