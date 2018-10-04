Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Delicious Mango Milkshake with Homemade Whole Wheat Bread

Oct 4, 2018, 02:23 pm IST
Mango Milkshake with Whole Wheat Bread

Complete your morning breakfast with a delicious Mango Milkshake.

Mango Milkshake

Ingredients

  • Ripe Mango – 1 big
  • Cold Milk – 1 cup (Pasteurized)
  • Sugar – 3 tbsp (Alter according to desired sweetness)
  • Ice Cubes – 8 to 10
  • Cardamom Powder – 1/4 tsp (optional)

Method

  • Peel the mango and dice it into cubes.
  • Blend the mango, milk, cardamom powder and sugar to get a smooth paste.
  • Add the ice cubes and blend for another minute or two until thick & foamy.
  • Serve with Homemade Whole Wheat Bread

Note

  • Feel free to add 1/2 to 1 cup of Vanilla Icecream to get a delicious Icecream Milk Shake.
  • Try using Alphonso Mangoes for this milkshake as those are the best in terms of sweetness & flavour.

