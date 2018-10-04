Simple Homemade Whole Wheat Bread With Mango Milkshake

Tired of the store-bought bread? Then try your hand at Homemade Whole Wheat Bread.

Homemade Whole Wheat Bread

Ingredients

Whole Wheat Atta (Chappathi Flour) – 3 cups

Salt – 1 tsp

Yeast – 1/2 tsp

Luke Warm Water – 1.5 cups approx

Additional Flour (All Purpose or Wheat) – for dusting

Olive Oil – for greasing the pan

Butter – for brushing the crust

Method

Mix all the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Slowly, add water in little quantities and combine all the ingredients to get a somewhat sticky dough. Feel free to use your hands for mixing the dough. The dough shouldn’t be watery or else it will become a mess.

Cover the bowl with a plastic wrap and allow the dough to rise for 12-18 hours (I kept it for 12 hours). The risen dough will have small bubbles on the surface and will be light and airy.

Lightly flour your working surface with more Atta Flour. Transfer the dough onto the surface with a spatula.

If the dough is really sticky and unmanageable, you will need to add more flour and knead lightly. Fold the dough onto itself couple of times. Do not knead heavily as we do not want to punch down all the air bubbles.

Work on the dough to form your desired shape. I shaped it into a ball since I was using a 10? round and 4? deep casserole for baking.

Lightly oil the baking pan and sprinkle flour at the bottom. Transfer the shaped dough into the baking pan. Cover with a cloth and allow it to rise for another 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 375 degree F. Gently, make a few slits on the dough with a sharp knife. Lightly brush the surface of the dough with olive oil.

Cover the baking pan with a tight, oven-safe lid and place it in the oven.

Bake for around 30 minutes. Remove lid and bake for another 15-20 minutes.

Remove from oven and brush little butter on the outer crust. Cool completely before slicing.

