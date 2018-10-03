Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Kappa Chenda Puzhangiyathu With Chicken Kheema Curry

Oct 3, 2018, 02:40 pm IST
Kappa Chenda Puzhangiyathu for breakfast

Kappa Chenda Puzhangiyathu is a common food in a Kerala household.

Ingredients

  • Peeled and Diced Tapioca/Yuca root – 1 kg
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Salt – as needed

For Grinding

  • Grated Coconut – 1/2 cup
  • Cumin Seeds – 1/2 tsp
  • Green Chillies – 4
  • Garlic pods – 4
  • Curry leaves – a few

For Spluttering

  • Coconut oil – 2 tsp
  • Mustard Seeds – 1 tsp
  • Curry leaves – a sprig
  • Chopped Shallots – 2
  • Dried red Chillies – 3

Method

  • Cook the tapioca in a pressure cooker adding salt and a little water.
  • Strain the water well.
  • Grind together coconut, cumin seeds, green chillies, garlic and few curry leaves into a smooth paste. Now add turmeric powder and the ground mixture to the tapioca and mix well.
  • Heat oil in a pan and allow mustard seeds to splutter. Add shallots, red chillies and curry leaves into it. Fry it for some time and pour the mixture into tapioca. Again mix it well for some time.
  • Serve with Chicken Kheema Curry

