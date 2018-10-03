Kappa Chenda Puzhangiyathu With Chicken Kheema Curry

Kappa Chenda Puzhangiyathu is a common food in a Kerala household.
Kappa Chenda Puzhangiyathu
Ingredients
- Peeled and Diced Tapioca/Yuca root – 1 kg
- Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Salt – as needed
For Grinding
- Grated Coconut – 1/2 cup
- Cumin Seeds – 1/2 tsp
- Green Chillies – 4
- Garlic pods – 4
- Curry leaves – a few
For Spluttering
- Coconut oil – 2 tsp
- Mustard Seeds – 1 tsp
- Curry leaves – a sprig
- Chopped Shallots – 2
- Dried red Chillies – 3
Method
- Cook the tapioca in a pressure cooker adding salt and a little water.
- Strain the water well.
- Grind together coconut, cumin seeds, green chillies, garlic and few curry leaves into a smooth paste. Now add turmeric powder and the ground mixture to the tapioca and mix well.
- Heat oil in a pan and allow mustard seeds to splutter. Add shallots, red chillies and curry leaves into it. Fry it for some time and pour the mixture into tapioca. Again mix it well for some time.
- Serve with Chicken Kheema Curry
