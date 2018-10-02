Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Northern Style Breakfast- Methi Roti With Beef Kheema

Oct 2, 2018, 02:29 pm IST
1 minute read
Methi Roti for breakfast

Spice up your breakfast with simple Methi Roti.

Methi Roti

Methi Roti

Ingredients

  • Fresh or Dried Fenugreek Leaves – 1/2 cup
  • Wheat Flour – 2 to 3 cups
  • Salt – to taste
  • Oil/Cooking Spray – as needed
  • Water – as needed

READ ALSO: Kerala’s Love Letter For Breakfast- Mutta Kuzhalappam

Method

Making the dough

  • If using dried fenugreek leaves, soak it in water for 5 minutes. Drain the water and squeeze out the leaves.
  • Combine wheat flour, fenugreek leaves and a little salt in a bowl.
  • Slowly, add water and start kneading to form a soft dough which is pliable.
  • Cover the dough with a wet cloth and keep it aside for at least 30 minutes to make soft Rotis.

Rolling out Rotis

  • Make lemon sized balls from the dough using your palms.
  • Flatten each ball by dusting it lightly in wheat flour.
  • Place the flattened dough on a rolling board and start rolling to form a thin disc of 4-5? diameter.

Baking the Rotis

  • Heat a tava or non-stick pan/griddle on medium-high heat. To ensure that the tava is hot, sprinkle a few drops of water and if it sizzles, it means your tava is ready. Place the rolled out roti on the hot tava.
  • When you see small bubbles appearing on the surface of the roti after 30 seconds to 1 min, flip the Roti.
  • Reduce heat, allow it to cook on medium-low heat till it starts puffing. You can press the roti with a towel or tissue paper so that it puffs up.
  • When small brown spots start appearing on the underside, flip the roti and cook the other side similarly.
  • With the back of a spoon dipped in oil, you can dab oil on both sides of the roti to make it soft or you can spray some cooking oil.
  • Serve these Methi rotis with Beef Kheema

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 4, 2017, 05:03 pm IST

These are the 9 packaged foods that are secretly making you unhealthy !

Jan 24, 2018, 02:37 pm IST

A quick and simple Indian breakfast

Feb 16, 2018, 02:37 pm IST

Healthy breakfast for a healthy kid

Sep 28, 2018, 07:45 pm IST

World Heart Day 2018 : These are the major signs and symptoms of a heart attack

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close