Northern Style Breakfast- Methi Roti With Beef Kheema

Spice up your breakfast with simple Methi Roti.
Methi Roti
Ingredients
- Fresh or Dried Fenugreek Leaves – 1/2 cup
- Wheat Flour – 2 to 3 cups
- Salt – to taste
- Oil/Cooking Spray – as needed
- Water – as needed
Method
Making the dough
- If using dried fenugreek leaves, soak it in water for 5 minutes. Drain the water and squeeze out the leaves.
- Combine wheat flour, fenugreek leaves and a little salt in a bowl.
- Slowly, add water and start kneading to form a soft dough which is pliable.
- Cover the dough with a wet cloth and keep it aside for at least 30 minutes to make soft Rotis.
Rolling out Rotis
- Make lemon sized balls from the dough using your palms.
- Flatten each ball by dusting it lightly in wheat flour.
- Place the flattened dough on a rolling board and start rolling to form a thin disc of 4-5? diameter.
Baking the Rotis
- Heat a tava or non-stick pan/griddle on medium-high heat. To ensure that the tava is hot, sprinkle a few drops of water and if it sizzles, it means your tava is ready. Place the rolled out roti on the hot tava.
- When you see small bubbles appearing on the surface of the roti after 30 seconds to 1 min, flip the Roti.
- Reduce heat, allow it to cook on medium-low heat till it starts puffing. You can press the roti with a towel or tissue paper so that it puffs up.
- When small brown spots start appearing on the underside, flip the roti and cook the other side similarly.
- With the back of a spoon dipped in oil, you can dab oil on both sides of the roti to make it soft or you can spray some cooking oil.
- Serve these Methi rotis with Beef Kheema
