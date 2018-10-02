Northern Style Breakfast- Methi Roti With Beef Kheema

Spice up your breakfast with simple Methi Roti.

Methi Roti

Ingredients

Fresh or Dried Fenugreek Leaves – 1/2 cup

Wheat Flour – 2 to 3 cups

Salt – to taste

Oil/Cooking Spray – as needed

Water – as needed

Method

Making the dough

If using dried fenugreek leaves, soak it in water for 5 minutes. Drain the water and squeeze out the leaves.

Combine wheat flour, fenugreek leaves and a little salt in a bowl.

Slowly, add water and start kneading to form a soft dough which is pliable.

Cover the dough with a wet cloth and keep it aside for at least 30 minutes to make soft Rotis.

Rolling out Rotis

Make lemon sized balls from the dough using your palms.

Flatten each ball by dusting it lightly in wheat flour.

Place the flattened dough on a rolling board and start rolling to form a thin disc of 4-5? diameter.

Baking the Rotis