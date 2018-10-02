Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Delicious Beef Kheema With Methi Roti For Breakfast

Oct 2, 2018, 02:30 pm IST
1 minute read
Serve delicious Beef Kheema with Methi Roti for your breakfast.

Beef Kheema

Ingredients

  • Lean Ground Beef – 1 lb (You can also use Ground Chicken, Lamb or Pork)
  • Fresh or Frozen Green Peas – 1/2 cup
  • Finely diced Potatoes – 1 medium
  • Diced Onions – 1 large
  • Diced Tomatoes – 2 medium
  • Meat Masala Powder – 2 tbsp
  • Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp
  • Red chilly powder – 1 tsp
  • Pepper Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Garam Masala Powder – 2 tsp
  • Ginger Garlic Paste -1 tbsp
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Salt – to taste
  • Water – As needed

For Marinating Beef

  • Meat Masala Powder – 1 tbsp
  • Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Pepper Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Red chilly powder – 2 tsp
  • Salt – to taste

Method

  • Wash the minced meat thoroughly in a colander at least 4 or 5 times and allow it to drain.
  • Marinate the ground meat with the above ingredients and keep it aside for around 15-20 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok and add onions. Saute till the onions become translucent.
  • Add the diced tomatoes along with salt and allow it to cook until pulpy.
  • Reduce heat and add ginger garlic paste. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.
  • Add 1 tsp chilly powder, 2 tbsp meat masala powder, 1 tbsp coriander powder, 2 tsp garam masala powder and saute for a minute.
  • Add the marinated ground meat to the pan. Sprinkle the pepper powder. Mix everything well.
  • Cover and cook on medium heat for around 10 minutes. Open the pan and add potatoes. You will notice the gravy that has formed in the pan.
  • Cover and continue cooking for another 10 minutes. Open the pan and add green peas. If the gravy has reduced, add 1 cup of water to the pan and mix well.
  • Cover and cook for another 10-15 minutes and switch off the stove.
  • Open the pan after half an hour and stir everything well. The Minced Beef would have absorbed most of the gravy.
  • Serve this Spicy Meat Kheema along with Methi Roti

Notes

  • The cooking time varies depending on the type of meat used. For Minced Beef, I cooked it for 35 minutes and then kept it covered. Chicken requires only 20-25 minutes of cooking time.
  • You can also pressure cook the meat but you will have to cook potatoes and green peas separately, or else it will get mashed.

