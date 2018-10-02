Delicious Beef Kheema With Methi Roti For Breakfast

Serve delicious Beef Kheema with Methi Roti for your breakfast.
Beef Kheema
Ingredients
- Lean Ground Beef – 1 lb (You can also use Ground Chicken, Lamb or Pork)
- Fresh or Frozen Green Peas – 1/2 cup
- Finely diced Potatoes – 1 medium
- Diced Onions – 1 large
- Diced Tomatoes – 2 medium
- Meat Masala Powder – 2 tbsp
- Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp
- Red chilly powder – 1 tsp
- Pepper Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Garam Masala Powder – 2 tsp
- Ginger Garlic Paste -1 tbsp
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Water – As needed
For Marinating Beef
- Meat Masala Powder – 1 tbsp
- Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp
- Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Pepper Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Red chilly powder – 2 tsp
- Salt – to taste
Method
- Wash the minced meat thoroughly in a colander at least 4 or 5 times and allow it to drain.
- Marinate the ground meat with the above ingredients and keep it aside for around 15-20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok and add onions. Saute till the onions become translucent.
- Add the diced tomatoes along with salt and allow it to cook until pulpy.
- Reduce heat and add ginger garlic paste. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.
- Add 1 tsp chilly powder, 2 tbsp meat masala powder, 1 tbsp coriander powder, 2 tsp garam masala powder and saute for a minute.
- Add the marinated ground meat to the pan. Sprinkle the pepper powder. Mix everything well.
- Cover and cook on medium heat for around 10 minutes. Open the pan and add potatoes. You will notice the gravy that has formed in the pan.
- Cover and continue cooking for another 10 minutes. Open the pan and add green peas. If the gravy has reduced, add 1 cup of water to the pan and mix well.
- Cover and cook for another 10-15 minutes and switch off the stove.
- Open the pan after half an hour and stir everything well. The Minced Beef would have absorbed most of the gravy.
- Serve this Spicy Meat Kheema along with Methi Roti
Notes
- The cooking time varies depending on the type of meat used. For Minced Beef, I cooked it for 35 minutes and then kept it covered. Chicken requires only 20-25 minutes of cooking time.
- You can also pressure cook the meat but you will have to cook potatoes and green peas separately, or else it will get mashed.
