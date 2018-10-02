Delicious Beef Kheema With Methi Roti For Breakfast

Serve delicious Beef Kheema with Methi Roti for your breakfast.

Beef Kheema

Ingredients

Lean Ground Beef – 1 lb (You can also use Ground Chicken, Lamb or Pork)

Fresh or Frozen Green Peas – 1/2 cup

Finely diced Potatoes – 1 medium

Diced Onions – 1 large

Diced Tomatoes – 2 medium

Meat Masala Powder – 2 tbsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp

Red chilly powder – 1 tsp

Pepper Powder – 1/2 tsp

Garam Masala Powder – 2 tsp

Ginger Garlic Paste -1 tbsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Water – As needed

For Marinating Beef

Meat Masala Powder – 1 tbsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Pepper Powder – 1/2 tsp

Red chilly powder – 2 tsp

Salt – to taste

Method

Wash the minced meat thoroughly in a colander at least 4 or 5 times and allow it to drain.

Marinate the ground meat with the above ingredients and keep it aside for around 15-20 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok and add onions. Saute till the onions become translucent.

Add the diced tomatoes along with salt and allow it to cook until pulpy.

Reduce heat and add ginger garlic paste. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.

Add 1 tsp chilly powder, 2 tbsp meat masala powder, 1 tbsp coriander powder, 2 tsp garam masala powder and saute for a minute.

Add the marinated ground meat to the pan. Sprinkle the pepper powder. Mix everything well.

Cover and cook on medium heat for around 10 minutes. Open the pan and add potatoes. You will notice the gravy that has formed in the pan.

Cover and continue cooking for another 10 minutes. Open the pan and add green peas. If the gravy has reduced, add 1 cup of water to the pan and mix well.

Cover and cook for another 10-15 minutes and switch off the stove.

Open the pan after half an hour and stir everything well. The Minced Beef would have absorbed most of the gravy.

Serve this Spicy Meat Kheema along with Methi Roti

Notes