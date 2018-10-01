Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Masala Lemonade To Wash Away Sweet Mutta Kuzhalappam

Oct 1, 2018, 02:22 pm IST
Less than a minute
Masala Lemonade with Mutta Kuzhalappam

Masala Lemonade is a tangy Indian version of lemonade made with lemon, ginger, jeera powder and more spices.

Masala Lemonade

Masala Lemonade

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 0 minutes

Total in: 10 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 3 Lemons, juiced
  • 1 cup Sugar
  • 4 cups Water
  • 1/2 inch Ginger, crushed
  • 1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon Black pepper powder
  • 1 teaspoon Black Salt (Kala Namak)
  • Mint Leaves (Pudina), a handful
  • 1 pinch Cooking soda, (optional)

READ ALSO: Simple Cheru Payaru Curry With Rava Puttu For Breakfast

How to make

  • To begin making the Masala Lemonade, take a bowl and squeeze the lemon juice.
  • To this add sugar, crushed ginger, crush fresh mint leaves and 1 glass of water.
  • Mix everything well until the sugar is dissolved.
  • Now filter the juice, to this add pepper powder, jeera powder, black salt and mix everything well.
  • Now add ice cubes and serve it cool in a glass. You can add soda if you like your lemonade to be fizzy.
  • Serve this coolant Masala Lemonade with sweet Mutta Kuzhalappam

Tags

Related Articles

liver
Sep 18, 2018, 08:07 am IST

Natural Foods That Help Clean & Protect Your Liver

Kudam Puli Fish Curry
Sep 10, 2018, 02:54 pm IST

Delicious Kudam Puli Fish Curry To Go With Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu

Nawabi Paneer Curry
Sep 19, 2018, 11:17 am IST

Nawabi Paneer Curry- A Simple Hyderabadi Dish

Dec 25, 2017, 03:30 pm IST

Which is the most ordered food item in 2017???? Read more here…….

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close