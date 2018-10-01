Masala Lemonade To Wash Away Sweet Mutta Kuzhalappam

Masala Lemonade is a tangy Indian version of lemonade made with lemon, ginger, jeera powder and more spices.

Masala Lemonade

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 0 minutes

Total in: 10 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

3 Lemons, juiced

1 cup Sugar

4 cups Water

1/2 inch Ginger, crushed

1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder

1/4 teaspoon Black pepper powder

1 teaspoon Black Salt (Kala Namak)

Mint Leaves (Pudina), a handful

1 pinch Cooking soda, (optional)

How to make