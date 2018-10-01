Masala Lemonade To Wash Away Sweet Mutta Kuzhalappam

Masala Lemonade is a tangy Indian version of lemonade made with lemon, ginger, jeera powder and more spices.
Masala Lemonade
Prep in: 10 minutes
Cooks in: 0 minutes
Total in: 10 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 3 Lemons, juiced
- 1 cup Sugar
- 4 cups Water
- 1/2 inch Ginger, crushed
- 1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Black pepper powder
- 1 teaspoon Black Salt (Kala Namak)
- Mint Leaves (Pudina), a handful
- 1 pinch Cooking soda, (optional)
How to make
- To begin making the Masala Lemonade, take a bowl and squeeze the lemon juice.
- To this add sugar, crushed ginger, crush fresh mint leaves and 1 glass of water.
- Mix everything well until the sugar is dissolved.
- Now filter the juice, to this add pepper powder, jeera powder, black salt and mix everything well.
- Now add ice cubes and serve it cool in a glass. You can add soda if you like your lemonade to be fizzy.
- Serve this coolant Masala Lemonade with sweet Mutta Kuzhalappam
