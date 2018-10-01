Kerala’s Love Letter For Breakfast- Mutta Kuzhalappam

Mutta Kuzhalappam or Madakku San is an easy recipe known as Love Letter. Try out this recipe whenever you want a change from the deep fried oily snacks.

Mutta Kuzhalappam

Ingredients

For Batter

All Purpose Flour/Maida – 1.5 cups

Water – 2 cups approx (You can also substitute water with Milk)

Egg – 1

Sugar – 1 tbsp

Salt – A pinch

For the Filling

Grated Coconut – 1 cup

Sugar – 1.5 tbsp

Cardamom Powder – 1/2 tsp

Method