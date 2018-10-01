Kerala’s Love Letter For Breakfast- Mutta Kuzhalappam

Mutta Kuzhalappam or Madakku San is an easy recipe known as Love Letter. Try out this recipe whenever you want a change from the deep fried oily snacks.
Mutta Kuzhalappam
Ingredients
For Batter
- All Purpose Flour/Maida – 1.5 cups
- Water – 2 cups approx (You can also substitute water with Milk)
- Egg – 1
- Sugar – 1 tbsp
- Salt – A pinch
For the Filling
- Grated Coconut – 1 cup
- Sugar – 1.5 tbsp
- Cardamom Powder – 1/2 tsp
READ ALSO: Rava Puttu With Cheru Payaru Curry- A Simple Kerala Breakfast
Method
- Mix the ingredients for filling thoroughly and keep aside.
- Prepare a loose batter using all the above-mentioned ingredients. If the batter is thick, add more water/milk.
- Heat a non-stick tava/griddle and pour ladle full of batter on to the tava.
- Spread the batter so as to make a very thin crepe.
- When one side is cooked (1-2 minutes), flip it over and cook for another minute until golden brown. If you want it more-crisp, wait for one more minute so that brown spots start appearing.
- Remove the crepe and place it on a plate. Spoon the filling and place it on the centre of the crepe and spread it slightly. (Around 3 tbsp of filling for each crepe.)
- Fold the crepe to make Madakku San or Coconut Filled Crepes.
- Serve With Masala Lemonade
Post Your Comments