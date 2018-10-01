Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Kerala’s Love Letter For Breakfast- Mutta Kuzhalappam

Oct 1, 2018, 02:22 pm IST
Less than a minute
Mutta Kuzhalappam or Madakku San is an easy recipe known as Love Letter. Try out this recipe whenever you want a change from the deep fried oily snacks.

Ingredients

For Batter

  • All Purpose Flour/Maida – 1.5 cups
  • Water – 2 cups approx (You can also substitute water with Milk)
  • Egg – 1
  • Sugar – 1 tbsp
  • Salt – A pinch

For the Filling

  • Grated Coconut – 1 cup
  • Sugar – 1.5 tbsp
  • Cardamom Powder – 1/2 tsp

Method

  • Mix the ingredients for filling thoroughly and keep aside.
  • Prepare a loose batter using all the above-mentioned ingredients. If the batter is thick, add more water/milk.
  • Heat a non-stick tava/griddle and pour ladle full of batter on to the tava.
  • Spread the batter so as to make a very thin crepe.
  • When one side is cooked (1-2 minutes), flip it over and cook for another minute until golden brown. If you want it more-crisp, wait for one more minute so that brown spots start appearing.
  • Remove the crepe and place it on a plate. Spoon the filling and place it on the centre of the crepe and spread it slightly. (Around 3 tbsp of filling for each crepe.)
  • Fold the crepe to make Madakku San or Coconut Filled Crepes.
  • Serve With Masala Lemonade

