Rava Puttu With Cheru Payaru Curry- A Simple Kerala Breakfast

Rava Puttu is a famous Kerala breakfast dish that is eaten with either bananas or curry. Rava Puttu happens to be slightly sticky when compared to Ari Puttu

Rava Puttu

Ingredients

Rava/Sooji/Semolina – 2 cups

Salt – to taste

Warm Water – 1 cup (for mixing)

Coconut scrapes – 1 cup

Sugar – 1 tsp

Method