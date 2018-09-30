Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Rava Puttu With Cheru Payaru Curry- A Simple Kerala Breakfast

Sep 30, 2018, 02:34 pm IST
Less than a minute
Rava Puttu for breakfast

Rava Puttu is a famous Kerala breakfast dish that is eaten with either bananas or curry. Rava Puttu happens to be slightly sticky when compared to Ari Puttu

Rava Puttu

Rava Puttu

Ingredients

  • Rava/Sooji/Semolina – 2 cups
  • Salt – to taste
  • Warm Water – 1 cup (for mixing)
  • Coconut scrapes – 1 cup
  • Sugar – 1 tsp

READ ALSO:  Rava Upma With A Healthy Twist- Vegetable Rava Upma

Method

  • Mix grated coconut with sugar and keep aside.
  • Dry Roast the rava on medium-low heat for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Remove the semolina from heat when it starts changing colour lightly. Allow it to cool.
  • Add salt to the roasted rava. Sprinkle little water and start mixing it using your hand.
  • Keep on adding warm water little by little and mixing till the rava becomes wet fully and resembles breadcrumbs. I used around 1 cup of water for 2 cups of rava.
  • Add 2 tbsp of coconut sugar mix to the bottom of a Puttu Kuti (mould for making Puttu). Then add rava mixture till the middle of the Puttu Kutti, followed by coconut. Continue adding Rava and finally some coconut on the top.
  • Take water in a Puttu Kudam (Vessel for making Puttu) and allow it to boil. Place the Puttu Kuti on top of the Puttu Kudam and allow it to steam.
  • Cook for 7-8 minutes after steam starts coming out of the Puttu Kutti.
  • Serve this delicious Rava Puttu with Cheru Payar Curry

Tags

Related Articles

girlKFC
Jun 3, 2018, 10:32 am IST

This Lady Wanted KFC Delivery Driver in Her Home But It Wasn’t For Delivering Food

Jun 14, 2018, 09:14 pm IST

Here are some amazing scientific benefits of kissing

foods-you-must-avoid-before-having-sex
Jun 1, 2018, 02:31 pm IST

Best Foods to Boost your Sexual Stamina

Jul 3, 2018, 07:57 am IST

What is Sex positivity ? – All you need to know

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close