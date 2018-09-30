Rava Puttu With Cheru Payaru Curry- A Simple Kerala Breakfast

Rava Puttu is a famous Kerala breakfast dish that is eaten with either bananas or curry. Rava Puttu happens to be slightly sticky when compared to Ari Puttu
Rava Puttu
Ingredients
- Rava/Sooji/Semolina – 2 cups
- Salt – to taste
- Warm Water – 1 cup (for mixing)
- Coconut scrapes – 1 cup
- Sugar – 1 tsp
Method
- Mix grated coconut with sugar and keep aside.
- Dry Roast the rava on medium-low heat for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Remove the semolina from heat when it starts changing colour lightly. Allow it to cool.
- Add salt to the roasted rava. Sprinkle little water and start mixing it using your hand.
- Keep on adding warm water little by little and mixing till the rava becomes wet fully and resembles breadcrumbs. I used around 1 cup of water for 2 cups of rava.
- Add 2 tbsp of coconut sugar mix to the bottom of a Puttu Kuti (mould for making Puttu). Then add rava mixture till the middle of the Puttu Kutti, followed by coconut. Continue adding Rava and finally some coconut on the top.
- Take water in a Puttu Kudam (Vessel for making Puttu) and allow it to boil. Place the Puttu Kuti on top of the Puttu Kudam and allow it to steam.
- Cook for 7-8 minutes after steam starts coming out of the Puttu Kutti.
- Serve this delicious Rava Puttu with Cheru Payar Curry
