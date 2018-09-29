Rava Upma With A Healthy Twist- Vegetable Rava Upma

How different is Rava Upma From Vegetable Rava Upma? Simple you just add in veggies.
Vegetable Rava Upma
Ingredients
- Rava/Wheat Semolina (Sooji) – 2 Cups
- Mixed Vegetables (fresh or frozen) – 3/4 cup (I used carrots, beans, green peas and corn)
- Thinly sliced Shallots – 6 to 8
- Slit Green Chillies – 3 or 4
- Ginger (minced finely) – 1 tbsp
- Curry Leaves – A sprig
- Peanuts/Groundnuts – 8 to 10 pieces (optional)
- Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Salt – As Required
- Water – 2 cups + A few tablespoons
Method
- Lightly fry the rava in a non-stick pan on medium heat until it begins to change colour lightly. Stir continuously while frying the rava so that it doesn’t get burnt. Remove from heat and keep aside.
- Microwave the vegetables along with a few tablespoons of water and salt to taste, for around 3-5 minutes until half-cooked. Drain the vegetables and keep aside.
- Add 2 tbsp oil in another pan and splutter mustard seeds. If using peanuts, throw them in and saute until they begin to change colour.
- Add shallots, green chillies and curry leaves and saute till the shallots begin to lightly brown.
- Add ginger and saute for 2 more minutes.
- Throw in the half cooked vegetables and saute for a few more minutes.
- Add 1/4 tsp turmeric powder and stir for a minute.
- Add 2 cups of water along with salt to taste and bring everything to a boil.
- Reduce heat and add the fried rava into the boiling water stirring continuously, so that no lumps are formed.
- Cover the pan and cook on low heat for 5 minutes approximately.
- If the upumavu is dry, sprinkle a few more tablespoons water and close the pan and cook for 2 more minutes.
- Serve this yummy Vegetable Upma with Cinnamon & Chocolate Flavored Coffee
