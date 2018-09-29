Rava Upma With A Healthy Twist- Vegetable Rava Upma

How different is Rava Upma From Vegetable Rava Upma? Simple you just add in veggies.

Vegetable Rava Upma

Ingredients

Rava/Wheat Semolina (Sooji) – 2 Cups

Mixed Vegetables (fresh or frozen) – 3/4 cup (I used carrots, beans, green peas and corn)

Thinly sliced Shallots – 6 to 8

Slit Green Chillies – 3 or 4

Ginger (minced finely) – 1 tbsp

Curry Leaves – A sprig

Peanuts/Groundnuts – 8 to 10 pieces (optional)

Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Salt – As Required

Water – 2 cups + A few tablespoons

Method