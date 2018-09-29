Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Delicious Cinnamon & Chocolate Flavored Coffee With Vegetable Rava Upma

Sep 29, 2018, 02:26 pm IST
Less than a minute
Cinnamon & Chocolate Flavored Coffee
Cinnamon & Chocolate Flavored Coffee

Cinnamon & Chocolate Flavored Coffee will be a variety from your regular tea/ coffee or other morning beverage.

Cinnamon & Chocolate Flavored Coffee

Cinnamon & Chocolate Flavored Coffee

Serves:2

Ingredients

  • Milk – 1 cup (Whole Milk is better)
  • Water – 1 cup
  • Any Instant Coffee Powder – 1 tbsp ( Nescafe Taster’s Choice Original used in this recipe)
  • Cinnamon Powder – 1/4 tsp
  • Chocolate Powder – 1 tsp
  • Sugar – 2 tbsp

READ ALSO:  Spicy Orange Juice To Complete You Aval Upma Breakfast

Method

  • Microwave the milk with sugar for around 2 minutes.
  • Blend the milk for around 2 minutes in a blender until foamy.
  • Next, microwave the water for another 2 minutes.
  • Add instant coffee powder and cinnamon powder to the cup of water to make Black Coffee or Espresso. Stir well.
  • Divide the black coffee into 2 cups. Pour milk slowly into both cups.
  • Top it up with foam from the milk.
  • Sprinkle chocolate powder on top of the foam.
  • Enjoy your coffee with Vegetable Rava Upma.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 18, 2018, 10:34 pm IST

Here you can find some interesting and unknown things about condoms

Jan 20, 2018, 01:43 pm IST

Yoga: the sure way to health and fitness

Jun 24, 2017, 10:29 pm IST

7 reasons why you should include more avocados in your diet !

Lemon
Jun 25, 2018, 10:01 am IST

Amazing Health Benefits Of Drinking Warm Lemon Water

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close