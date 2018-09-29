Delicious Cinnamon & Chocolate Flavored Coffee With Vegetable Rava Upma

Cinnamon & Chocolate Flavored Coffee will be a variety from your regular tea/ coffee or other morning beverage.

Cinnamon & Chocolate Flavored Coffee

Serves:2

Ingredients

Milk – 1 cup (Whole Milk is better)

Water – 1 cup

Any Instant Coffee Powder – 1 tbsp ( Nescafe Taster’s Choice Original used in this recipe)

Cinnamon Powder – 1/4 tsp

Chocolate Powder – 1 tsp

Sugar – 2 tbsp

Method