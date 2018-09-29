Delicious Cinnamon & Chocolate Flavored Coffee With Vegetable Rava Upma

Cinnamon & Chocolate Flavored Coffee will be a variety from your regular tea/ coffee or other morning beverage.
Cinnamon & Chocolate Flavored Coffee
Serves:2
Ingredients
- Milk – 1 cup (Whole Milk is better)
- Water – 1 cup
- Any Instant Coffee Powder – 1 tbsp ( Nescafe Taster’s Choice Original used in this recipe)
- Cinnamon Powder – 1/4 tsp
- Chocolate Powder – 1 tsp
- Sugar – 2 tbsp
Method
- Microwave the milk with sugar for around 2 minutes.
- Blend the milk for around 2 minutes in a blender until foamy.
- Next, microwave the water for another 2 minutes.
- Add instant coffee powder and cinnamon powder to the cup of water to make Black Coffee or Espresso. Stir well.
- Divide the black coffee into 2 cups. Pour milk slowly into both cups.
- Top it up with foam from the milk.
- Sprinkle chocolate powder on top of the foam.
- Enjoy your coffee with Vegetable Rava Upma.
