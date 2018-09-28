Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Spicy Orange Juice To Complete You Aval Upma Breakfast

Sep 28, 2018, 02:30 pm IST
This is a simple recipe for spicing up your Orange Juice

Ingredients

  • Orange Juice – 1.5 cups (I used Simply Orange brand, which is 100% pure squeezed Orange juice not-from-concentrate)
  • Ice Cubes – 4 to 6
  • Water – 1/2 cup
  • Original Tabasco Pepper Sauce – 1 tsp (Adjust according to your level of spice tolerance) can be substituted with red chilly/paprika powder
  • Lemon Juice – 2 tsp (optional)
  • Salt – a pinch
  • Sugar – 1 tbsp (Adjust to suit your taste)

Method

  • Blend all the ingredients thoroughly in a blender.
  • Serve immediately and enjoy your spicy orange juice.
  • Serve with Aval Upma

