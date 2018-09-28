Spicy Orange Juice To Complete You Aval Upma Breakfast

This is a simple recipe for spicing up your Orange Juice

Spicy Orange Juice

Ingredients

Orange Juice – 1.5 cups (I used Simply Orange brand, which is 100% pure squeezed Orange juice not-from-concentrate)

Ice Cubes – 4 to 6

Water – 1/2 cup

Original Tabasco Pepper Sauce – 1 tsp (Adjust according to your level of spice tolerance) can be substituted with red chilly/paprika powder

Lemon Juice – 2 tsp (optional)

Salt – a pinch

Sugar – 1 tbsp (Adjust to suit your taste)

Method