Spicy Orange Juice To Complete You Aval Upma Breakfast

This is a simple recipe for spicing up your Orange Juice
Spicy Orange Juice
Ingredients
- Orange Juice – 1.5 cups (I used Simply Orange brand, which is 100% pure squeezed Orange juice not-from-concentrate)
- Ice Cubes – 4 to 6
- Water – 1/2 cup
- Original Tabasco Pepper Sauce – 1 tsp (Adjust according to your level of spice tolerance) can be substituted with red chilly/paprika powder
- Lemon Juice – 2 tsp (optional)
- Salt – a pinch
- Sugar – 1 tbsp (Adjust to suit your taste)
Method
- Blend all the ingredients thoroughly in a blender.
- Serve immediately and enjoy your spicy orange juice.
- Serve with Aval Upma
