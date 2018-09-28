Aval Upma With Spicy Orange Juice For A Simple Breakfast

Poha is known as Aval in Kerala. So let’s try out hand in Batata Poha- a simple Aval Upma.
Batata Poha
Ingredients
- Poha (Beaten rice/Rice Flakes) – 2 cups (Thick or Thin Variety – Thick Poha used in this recipe)
- Diced Onions – 1 small
- Finely Diced Potatoes – 1 medium
- Minced Green Chillies – 2 or 3
- Groundnuts/Peanuts – 1/4 cup
- Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp
- Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp
- Grated Coconut – 1/4 cup
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
READ ALSO: Sweet Gothambu Ada For A Simple Kerala Breakfast
Method
- Wash the Poha 2 or 3 times until moistened. Drain and keep aside. If you are using thick Poha, soak it for around 5 minutes, then wash and drain.
- Heat oil in a non-stick pan and splutter mustard seeds.
- Add groundnuts and roast for a few minutes until it begins to change colour.
- Add the onions and green chillies. Saute until the onions become translucent.
- Add the potatoes along with turmeric powder, red chilly powder and salt to taste.
- Cover and cook for a few minutes until the potatoes are done. Make sure not to overcook the potatoes.
- Add poha to the pan and mix everything well.
- Garnish with grated coconut and remove from stove top. Keep covered.
- You can also sprinkle a few drops of lemon juice for more flavour.
- Serve with Spicy Orange Juice.
Post Your Comments