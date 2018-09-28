Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Aval Upma With Spicy Orange Juice For A Simple Breakfast

Sep 28, 2018, 02:30 pm IST
Less than a minute
Aval Upma for breakfast

Poha is known as Aval in Kerala. So let’s try out hand in Batata Poha- a simple Aval Upma.

Batata Poha

Ingredients

  • Poha (Beaten rice/Rice Flakes) – 2 cups (Thick or Thin Variety – Thick Poha used in this recipe)
  • Diced Onions – 1 small
  • Finely Diced Potatoes – 1 medium
  • Minced Green Chillies – 2 or 3
  • Groundnuts/Peanuts – 1/4 cup
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp
  • Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp
  • Grated Coconut – 1/4 cup
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Salt – to taste

Method

  • Wash the Poha 2 or 3 times until moistened. Drain and keep aside. If you are using thick Poha, soak it for around 5 minutes, then wash and drain.
  • Heat oil in a non-stick pan and splutter mustard seeds.
  • Add groundnuts and roast for a few minutes until it begins to change colour.
  • Add the onions and green chillies. Saute until the onions become translucent.
  • Add the potatoes along with turmeric powder, red chilly powder and salt to taste.
  • Cover and cook for a few minutes until the potatoes are done. Make sure not to overcook the potatoes.
  • Add poha to the pan and mix everything well.
  • Garnish with grated coconut and remove from stove top. Keep covered.
  • You can also sprinkle a few drops of lemon juice for more flavour.
  • Serve with Spicy Orange Juice.

