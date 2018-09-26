Sweet Gothambu Ada For A Simple Kerala Breakfast

Gothambu Ada is Kerala style pancake that you can serve for breakfast.

Gothambu Ada

Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour – 1 cup (I used Atta Flour)

Crushed/Powdered Jaggery – 1/4 cup (Alter according to your desired sweetness)

Grated Coconut – 1/4 cup

Powdered Cardamom (Elakka) – 1/4 tsp

Salt – a pinch

Water – 1 + 3/4 cups

Method

Heat 1 and 3/4 cups water in a pan and add the powdered jaggery. Stir and allow it to melt completely to form a syrup.

Combine wheat flour, grated coconut, salt and powdered cardamom in a bowl.

Add the melted jaggery syrup to the bowl and mix everything with a spoon to form a batter. The batter should have a pouring consistency but shouldn’t be runny.

Heat a non stick frying pan or tava. Pour a few ladles of batter and spread to form a circular disc.

Cover and cook the ada on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

Flip with a spatula and cook the other side until lightly browned.

Notes