Sweet Gothambu Ada For A Simple Kerala Breakfast

Gothambu Ada is Kerala style pancake that you can serve for breakfast.
Gothambu Ada
Ingredients
- Whole Wheat Flour – 1 cup (I used Atta Flour)
- Crushed/Powdered Jaggery – 1/4 cup (Alter according to your desired sweetness)
- Grated Coconut – 1/4 cup
- Powdered Cardamom (Elakka) – 1/4 tsp
- Salt – a pinch
- Water – 1 + 3/4 cups
Method
- Heat 1 and 3/4 cups water in a pan and add the powdered jaggery. Stir and allow it to melt completely to form a syrup.
- Combine wheat flour, grated coconut, salt and powdered cardamom in a bowl.
- Add the melted jaggery syrup to the bowl and mix everything with a spoon to form a batter. The batter should have a pouring consistency but shouldn’t be runny.
- Heat a non stick frying pan or tava. Pour a few ladles of batter and spread to form a circular disc.
- Cover and cook the ada on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.
- Flip with a spatula and cook the other side until lightly browned.
Notes
- You can make 4-5 pancakes using the above quantities.
- You can also use brown sugar instead of jaggery.
- You may have to add more or less water for the batter depending on the wheat flour used.
- If the batter is watery, the pancakes will stick to the pan. If it is too thick, you will have difficulty spreading the batter.
