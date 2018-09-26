Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Sweet Gothambu Ada For A Simple Kerala Breakfast

Sep 26, 2018, 09:27 pm IST
Gothambu Ada is Kerala style pancake that you can serve for breakfast.

Ingredients

  • Whole Wheat Flour – 1 cup (I used Atta Flour)
  • Crushed/Powdered Jaggery – 1/4 cup (Alter according to your desired sweetness)
  • Grated Coconut – 1/4 cup
  • Powdered Cardamom (Elakka) – 1/4 tsp
  • Salt – a pinch
  • Water – 1 + 3/4 cups

Method

  • Heat 1 and 3/4 cups water in a pan and add the powdered jaggery. Stir and allow it to melt completely to form a syrup.
  • Combine wheat flour, grated coconut, salt and powdered cardamom in a bowl.
  • Add the melted jaggery syrup to the bowl and mix everything with a spoon to form a batter. The batter should have a pouring consistency but shouldn’t be runny.
  • Heat a non stick frying pan or tava. Pour a few ladles of batter and spread to form a circular disc.
  • Cover and cook the ada on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.
  • Flip with a spatula and cook the other side until lightly browned.

Notes

  • You can make 4-5 pancakes using the above quantities.
  • You can also use brown sugar instead of jaggery.
  • You may have to add more or less water for the batter depending on the wheat flour used.
  • If the batter is watery, the pancakes will stick to the pan. If it is too thick, you will have difficulty spreading the batter.

