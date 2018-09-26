Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Simple Kerala Style Dosa With Piping Hot Sambar

Nothing beats simple Kerala-style Dosa served with piping hot Sambar.

Ingredients

  • Rice Flour – 2 cups
  • Urad Dal (Uzhunnu Paripuu) – 3/4 Cup
  • Salt – 1 tsp
  • Baking Soda – 1/4 tsp (Optional)
  • Water – As Required
  • Oil – As Required

Method

  • Soak Urad Dal in water for at least 2-3 hours.
  • Grind dal adding required quantity of water to form a thick paste.
  • Mix the rice flour, salt and grinded dal to form a loose batter. You may have to add more water to get the required consistency.
  • Keep the batter overnight to ferment.
  • You can add a pinch of Baking Soda if you are living in USA or any other cold country. It is better to preheat the oven for a few minutes and then place the batter inside the oven so that it ferments.
  • Heat a non stick Tava or griddle and pour one ladle full of batter and spread it as thin as possible to make thin and crisp dosas. If you are not using a Non Stick Tava, then apply a dab of oil to prevent the Dosa from sticking on to the pan.
  • When the edges begin to become crisp (3-4 minutes), flip it over and keep for 2 more minutes.
  • You can apply few drops of oil on the edges of the dosa to give it a better taste.
  • Serve the Dosa along with piping hot Sambar

