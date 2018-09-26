Simple Kerala Style Dosa With Piping Hot Sambar

Nothing beats simple Kerala-style Dosa served with piping hot Sambar.
Dosa
Ingredients
- Rice Flour – 2 cups
- Urad Dal (Uzhunnu Paripuu) – 3/4 Cup
- Salt – 1 tsp
- Baking Soda – 1/4 tsp (Optional)
- Water – As Required
- Oil – As Required
Method
- Soak Urad Dal in water for at least 2-3 hours.
- Grind dal adding required quantity of water to form a thick paste.
- Mix the rice flour, salt and grinded dal to form a loose batter. You may have to add more water to get the required consistency.
- Keep the batter overnight to ferment.
- You can add a pinch of Baking Soda if you are living in USA or any other cold country. It is better to preheat the oven for a few minutes and then place the batter inside the oven so that it ferments.
- Heat a non stick Tava or griddle and pour one ladle full of batter and spread it as thin as possible to make thin and crisp dosas. If you are not using a Non Stick Tava, then apply a dab of oil to prevent the Dosa from sticking on to the pan.
- When the edges begin to become crisp (3-4 minutes), flip it over and keep for 2 more minutes.
- You can apply few drops of oil on the edges of the dosa to give it a better taste.
- Serve the Dosa along with piping hot Sambar
