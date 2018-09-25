Simple Kerala Style Rava Upma With Banana Apple Smoothie

If you have not made Kerala style Rava Upma before then check out this recipe.

Rava Upma

Ingredients

Green Chillies (Chopped) – 3 or 4

Ginger (minced finely) – A small piece (about 1 inch long)

Dry Red Chillies – 4

Onion (chopped into fine pieces) – 1 medium

Curry Leaves – A sprig

Rava/Wheat Semolina (Sooji) – 2 Cups

Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Salt – As Required

Water – 2 cups + A few tablespoons

Coconut Flakes – 2 tbsp (Optional)

Method

Lightly fry the rava in a non stick pan until it turns light brown. Stir continuously while frying the rava so that it doesn’t get burnt.

Add 2 tbsp oil in another pan and splutter mustard seeds.

Add onions, green chillies, red chillies and curry leaves and saute till the onions become tender.

Add ginger and saute for 2 more minutes.

Add 2 cups of water and a little salt and allow it to boil.

Add the fried rava into the boiling water stirring continuously, so that no lumps are formed.

Sprinkle coconut flakes and mix everything well. (optional)

Cover the pan and cook on low heat for 5 minutes approximately.

If the upumavu is dry, sprinkle a few more tablespoons water and close the pan and cook for 2 more minutes.

Rava Upma is now ready to be served. Complete it with Banana Apple Smoothie.

Notes