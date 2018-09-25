Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Simple Kerala Style Rava Upma With Banana Apple Smoothie

Sep 25, 2018, 08:30 pm IST
1 minute read
If you have not made Kerala style Rava Upma before then check out this recipe.

Ingredients

  • Green Chillies (Chopped) – 3 or 4
  • Ginger (minced finely) – A small piece (about 1 inch long)
  • Dry Red Chillies – 4
  • Onion (chopped into fine pieces) – 1 medium
  • Curry Leaves – A sprig
  • Rava/Wheat Semolina (Sooji) – 2 Cups
  • Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Salt – As Required
  • Water – 2 cups + A few tablespoons
  • Coconut Flakes – 2 tbsp (Optional)

Method

  • Lightly fry the rava in a non stick pan until it turns light brown. Stir continuously while frying the rava so that it doesn’t get burnt.
  • Add 2 tbsp oil in another pan and splutter mustard seeds.
  • Add onions, green chillies, red chillies and curry leaves and saute till the onions become tender.
  • Add ginger and saute for 2 more minutes.
  • Add 2 cups of water and a little salt and allow it to boil.
  • Add the fried rava into the boiling water stirring continuously, so that no lumps are formed.
  • Sprinkle coconut flakes and mix everything well. (optional)
  • Cover the pan and cook on low heat for 5 minutes approximately.
  • If the upumavu is dry, sprinkle a few more tablespoons water and close the pan and cook for 2 more minutes.
  • Rava Upma is now ready to be served. Complete it with Banana Apple Smoothie.

Notes

  • The catch is to add equal amount of water and rava so that the Upumavu doesn’t become too watery or sticky. You can later add a few more table spoons of water if you find the upma dry.
  • A nice upma will neither be sticky nor dry. The grains should be well cooked yet separate.

