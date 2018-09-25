Simple Kerala Style Rava Upma With Banana Apple Smoothie

If you have not made Kerala style Rava Upma before then check out this recipe.
Rava Upma
Ingredients
- Green Chillies (Chopped) – 3 or 4
- Ginger (minced finely) – A small piece (about 1 inch long)
- Dry Red Chillies – 4
- Onion (chopped into fine pieces) – 1 medium
- Curry Leaves – A sprig
- Rava/Wheat Semolina (Sooji) – 2 Cups
- Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Salt – As Required
- Water – 2 cups + A few tablespoons
- Coconut Flakes – 2 tbsp (Optional)
Method
- Lightly fry the rava in a non stick pan until it turns light brown. Stir continuously while frying the rava so that it doesn’t get burnt.
- Add 2 tbsp oil in another pan and splutter mustard seeds.
- Add onions, green chillies, red chillies and curry leaves and saute till the onions become tender.
- Add ginger and saute for 2 more minutes.
- Add 2 cups of water and a little salt and allow it to boil.
- Add the fried rava into the boiling water stirring continuously, so that no lumps are formed.
- Sprinkle coconut flakes and mix everything well. (optional)
- Cover the pan and cook on low heat for 5 minutes approximately.
- If the upumavu is dry, sprinkle a few more tablespoons water and close the pan and cook for 2 more minutes.
- Rava Upma is now ready to be served. Complete it with Banana Apple Smoothie.
Notes
- The catch is to add equal amount of water and rava so that the Upumavu doesn’t become too watery or sticky. You can later add a few more table spoons of water if you find the upma dry.
- A nice upma will neither be sticky nor dry. The grains should be well cooked yet separate.
