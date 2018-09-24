Simple Kerala Breakfast- Semiya Upma

Want Indian noodles for breakfast? The try Semiya Upma- a diiferent variety to Rava Upma.
Semiya Upma
Ingredients
- Roasted Vermicelli – 1.5 cups
- Fresh or Frozen Mixed Vegetables – 1/2 cup (Carrots, Beans, Green Peas, Corn)
- Diced Onions – 1 medium
- Slit Green Chillies – 4
- Curry Leaves – A sprig
- Peanuts/Groundnuts – A handful
- Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Lemon Juice – 1 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Water – 3 cups
Method
- Microwave the vegetables along with salt and few tablespoons of water for around 3-4 minutes. Drain excess water if any and keep aside.
- Heat 2 tbsp oil in a non stick pan and splutter mustard seeds.
- Add the peanuts and roast for a few minutes until lightly browned.
- Throw in the onions, curry leaves and green chillies. Saute until the onions become translucent.
- Add the half cooked vegetables along with turmeric powder, red chilly powder and salt to taste. Saute for 2 minutes.
- Add 3 cups of water (double the amount of vermicelli) to the pan and bring everything to a slow boil.
- Slowly add vermicelli to the pan stirring continuously.
- Cover and cook on medium flame until all water has been absorbed by the vermicelli. This will take around 5 minutes.
- Open the pan, increase heat and cook for another 2-3 minutes so that all water evaporates and the vermicelli doesn’t appear soggy.
- Sprinkle lemon juice for more flavor and remove from stove top.
Note
- If you are buying Plain Vermicelli which is not roasted, then heat a non stick pan and dry roast the vermicelli on medium heat until lightly browned.
- For Vermicelli Upma, you need to add 2 cups of water for every 1 cup of Vermicelli.
