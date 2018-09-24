Simple Kerala Breakfast- Semiya Upma

Want Indian noodles for breakfast? The try Semiya Upma- a diiferent variety to Rava Upma.

Semiya Upma

Ingredients

Roasted Vermicelli – 1.5 cups

Fresh or Frozen Mixed Vegetables – 1/2 cup (Carrots, Beans, Green Peas, Corn)

Diced Onions – 1 medium

Slit Green Chillies – 4

Curry Leaves – A sprig

Peanuts/Groundnuts – A handful

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp

Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Lemon Juice – 1 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Water – 3 cups

READ ALSO: Simple Eggless French Toast For Breakfast

Method

Microwave the vegetables along with salt and few tablespoons of water for around 3-4 minutes. Drain excess water if any and keep aside.

Heat 2 tbsp oil in a non stick pan and splutter mustard seeds.

Add the peanuts and roast for a few minutes until lightly browned.

Throw in the onions, curry leaves and green chillies. Saute until the onions become translucent.

Add the half cooked vegetables along with turmeric powder, red chilly powder and salt to taste. Saute for 2 minutes.

Add 3 cups of water (double the amount of vermicelli) to the pan and bring everything to a slow boil.

Slowly add vermicelli to the pan stirring continuously.

Cover and cook on medium flame until all water has been absorbed by the vermicelli. This will take around 5 minutes.

Open the pan, increase heat and cook for another 2-3 minutes so that all water evaporates and the vermicelli doesn’t appear soggy.

Sprinkle lemon juice for more flavor and remove from stove top.

Note