Simple Eggless French Toast For Breakfast

Don’t have eggs to make your French Toast? Then try Eggless French Toast

Eggless French Toast

Ingredients

Milk – 1/2 cup ( 2% Milk used)

Sugar – 1.5 tbsp

Yogurt – 3 to 4 tbsp ( Fat-Free yogurt used)

Cinnamon Powder – 1/2 tsp

Vanilla Extract – 1 tsp (optional)

Whole Wheat/Multi-Grain bread – 3 slices

Butter – optional

READ ALSO: Delicious Kappa Puzhakku With Spicy Onion Chilli Dip

Method