Simple Eggless French Toast For Breakfast

Don’t have eggs to make your French Toast? Then try Eggless French Toast
Eggless French Toast
Ingredients
- Milk – 1/2 cup ( 2% Milk used)
- Sugar – 1.5 tbsp
- Yogurt – 3 to 4 tbsp ( Fat-Free yogurt used)
- Cinnamon Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Vanilla Extract – 1 tsp (optional)
- Whole Wheat/Multi-Grain bread – 3 slices
- Butter – optional
Method
- Blend ingredients 1 to 5 in a bowl until smooth.
- Heat a non-stick pan or griddle and spray cooking oil if needed. You can also apply butter.
- Take a slice of bread and dip both sides in the mixture and place it on the hot pan. Make sure to dip the bread until moist but if you dip it for too long, it will break apart.
- Cook each side for around 4-5 minutes on medium-low heat so that it doesn’t get burnt.
- These French Toasts have a longer cooking time. So do not try flipping it over until about 4-5 minutes.
- Serve with Aromatic Spice Tea
