Delicious Kappa Puzhakku With Spicy Onion Chilli Dip

Sep 22, 2018, 02:55 pm IST
While you must have tried Kappa Vevichathu with Fish Curry today let’s try Kappa Puzhakku.

Ingredients

  • Tapioca – 1 lb
  • Shallots (Kunjulli) – 5
  • Green Chillies – 3 or 4
  • Crushed Garlic Cloves – 5 (A must)
  • Dry Red Chillies – 3
  • Curry Leaves – A sprig
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp
  • Cumin (Jeerakam) Seeds/Powder – 1/4 tsp
  • Oil – 1 tbsp
  • Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp
  • Salt – to taste
  • Water – as needed

Method

  • Peel the thick brown and thin pink skin from the Yuca Root and cut it into small bite-sized pieces. Wash it well.
  • Boil the tapioca pieces along with salt and a pinch of turmeric until it is fork tender.
  • Drain the water and keep it aside.
  • Heat oil in a pan and splutter mustard seeds.
  • Add shallots, green chillies, garlic, red chillies, curry leaves and saute till the shallots begin to brown lightly.
  • Add a pinch of turmeric and cumin and saute for a minute.
  • Add the boiled tapioca pieces and mix well.
  • You can mash the tapioca pieces lightly.
  • Serve with Onion Chilli Dip

