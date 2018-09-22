Delicious Kappa Puzhakku With Spicy Onion Chilli Dip

While you must have tried Kappa Vevichathu with Fish Curry today let’s try Kappa Puzhakku.
Kappa Puzhakku
Ingredients
- Tapioca – 1 lb
- Shallots (Kunjulli) – 5
- Green Chillies – 3 or 4
- Crushed Garlic Cloves – 5 (A must)
- Dry Red Chillies – 3
- Curry Leaves – A sprig
- Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp
- Cumin (Jeerakam) Seeds/Powder – 1/4 tsp
- Oil – 1 tbsp
- Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp
- Salt – to taste
- Water – as needed
READ ALSO: Simple Kerala Breakfast- Soft Wheat Vellappam With Mutta Roast
Method
- Peel the thick brown and thin pink skin from the Yuca Root and cut it into small bite-sized pieces. Wash it well.
- Boil the tapioca pieces along with salt and a pinch of turmeric until it is fork tender.
- Drain the water and keep it aside.
- Heat oil in a pan and splutter mustard seeds.
- Add shallots, green chillies, garlic, red chillies, curry leaves and saute till the shallots begin to brown lightly.
- Add a pinch of turmeric and cumin and saute for a minute.
- Add the boiled tapioca pieces and mix well.
- You can mash the tapioca pieces lightly.
- Serve with Onion Chilli Dip
Post Your Comments