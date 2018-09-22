Delicious Kappa Puzhakku With Spicy Onion Chilli Dip

While you must have tried Kappa Vevichathu with Fish Curry today let’s try Kappa Puzhakku.

Kappa Puzhakku

Ingredients

Tapioca – 1 lb

Shallots (Kunjulli) – 5

Green Chillies – 3 or 4

Crushed Garlic Cloves – 5 (A must)

Dry Red Chillies – 3

Curry Leaves – A sprig

Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp

Cumin (Jeerakam) Seeds/Powder – 1/4 tsp

Oil – 1 tbsp

Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp

Salt – to taste

Water – as needed

Method