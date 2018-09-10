FoodHealth & LifeStylelifen'styleRecipe

Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu With Fish Curry For Breakfast

Sep 10, 2018, 02:54 pm IST
1 minute read
Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu
Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu for breakfast

Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu is a delicious & fibrous breakfast dish to serve to your family, particularly with Fish Curry.

Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu

Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu

Ingredients

  • Fresh/Frozen Tapioca/Yuca (Kappa) – 1 kg or 2.2 lbs approx
  • Grated Coconut – 1 cup
  • Shallots (Kunjulli) – 2 small
  • Green Chillies – 2 or 3 (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
  • Curry Leaves – 1 big spring
  • Garlic – 4 big cloves
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/4+ 1/4 tsp
  • Salt – to taste
  • Water – as needed

READ ALSO: Delicious Onion Tomato Curry To With Oats Puttu

Method

  • If using Fresh Tapioca, peel the outer brown skin and inner pink skin. Chop the edges and cut it into medium-sized pieces. Wash it thoroughly a couple of times.
  • Boil the tapioca pieces in plenty of water along with salt and a 1/4 tsp turmeric until tender. This will take anywhere between 10-20 minutes depending on the type of Yuca used. Be careful not to overcook the tapioca or else it will end up being mushy.
  • Drain the water thoroughly and keep the tapioca pieces aside. Reserve 1/4 cup of the starchy water.
  • Grind coconut, shallots, green chillies, garlic, a few of the curry leaves and 1/2 tsp turmeric powder to form a very coarse paste.
  • To the same pan used for boiling the Tapioca, add the cooked tapioca pieces, coconut mixture, remaining curry leaves.
  • Cover and cook for 3-4 minutes on low heat. If it appears dry, add a few tablespoons of the reserved water. Remove lid and mix everything thoroughly. Add more salt if needed. Mash the pieces thoroughly using the back of a wooden spatula but I prefer leaving a few chunks to bite.
  • Remove from heat and serve with Fish Curry or Chilly Chutney.

Notes

  • Sometimes a little Cumin (Jeerakam) is added while grinding Coconut but it is not used traditionally. The same applies to garlic.
  • If you don’t have green chillies, you can instead use red chilly powder.
  • You don’t have to grind curry leaves but grinding it along with the coconut will give it a delicious taste.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 5, 2017, 02:36 pm IST

Forget French fries and try Potato Chip Cookies

Jul 29, 2018, 11:37 pm IST

Thick and Creamy ‘Mango Mastani’ Shake Recipe

Jul 3, 2018, 07:57 am IST

What is Sex positivity ? – All you need to know

Oct 1, 2017, 11:28 pm IST

Top 5 workout plans to lose weight

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close