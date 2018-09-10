Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu With Fish Curry For Breakfast

Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu is a delicious & fibrous breakfast dish to serve to your family, particularly with Fish Curry.
Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu
Ingredients
- Fresh/Frozen Tapioca/Yuca (Kappa) – 1 kg or 2.2 lbs approx
- Grated Coconut – 1 cup
- Shallots (Kunjulli) – 2 small
- Green Chillies – 2 or 3 (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
- Curry Leaves – 1 big spring
- Garlic – 4 big cloves
- Turmeric Powder – 1/4+ 1/4 tsp
- Salt – to taste
- Water – as needed
Method
- If using Fresh Tapioca, peel the outer brown skin and inner pink skin. Chop the edges and cut it into medium-sized pieces. Wash it thoroughly a couple of times.
- Boil the tapioca pieces in plenty of water along with salt and a 1/4 tsp turmeric until tender. This will take anywhere between 10-20 minutes depending on the type of Yuca used. Be careful not to overcook the tapioca or else it will end up being mushy.
- Drain the water thoroughly and keep the tapioca pieces aside. Reserve 1/4 cup of the starchy water.
- Grind coconut, shallots, green chillies, garlic, a few of the curry leaves and 1/2 tsp turmeric powder to form a very coarse paste.
- To the same pan used for boiling the Tapioca, add the cooked tapioca pieces, coconut mixture, remaining curry leaves.
- Cover and cook for 3-4 minutes on low heat. If it appears dry, add a few tablespoons of the reserved water. Remove lid and mix everything thoroughly. Add more salt if needed. Mash the pieces thoroughly using the back of a wooden spatula but I prefer leaving a few chunks to bite.
- Remove from heat and serve with Fish Curry or Chilly Chutney.
Notes
- Sometimes a little Cumin (Jeerakam) is added while grinding Coconut but it is not used traditionally. The same applies to garlic.
- If you don’t have green chillies, you can instead use red chilly powder.
- You don’t have to grind curry leaves but grinding it along with the coconut will give it a delicious taste.
