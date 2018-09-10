Delicious Kudam Puli Fish Curry To Go With Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu

Kudam Puli Fish Curry is one of the various types of fish curry in a Keralite’s house. Serve it for breakfast with Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu.

Kudam Puli Fish Curry

Ingredients

Fish – 1 lb (Tilapia fillets is used in this recipe)

Kudam Puli (Fish Tamarind/Gambooge) – 2 pieces

Kunjulli (Shallots) – 3 or 4

Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp

Paprika Powder – 1/2 tbsp

Fish Masala Powder -1 tbsp

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Coriander Powder – 2 tsp

Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp

Sliced Onion – 1 large

Slit Green Chillies – 3

Garlic Cloves (finely chopped) – 4 or 5

Ginger (finely Sliced) – 2 tbsp

Fenugreek Powder (Uluva podi) – 1/2 tsp

Curry Leaves – A sprig

Cilantro (Coriander Leaves) – A handful

Water – 1 cup or more as needed

Salt – to taste

For Marinating

Fish Masala Powder – 2 tbsp ( Eastern Fish Masala is used in this recipe)

Ginger Paste – 1/2 tsp

Garlic Paste – 1/2 tsp

Salt – As required

READ ALSO: Delicious Onion Tomato Curry To With Oats Puttu

Method