Delicious Kudam Puli Fish Curry To Go With Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu

Sep 10, 2018, 02:54 pm IST
Kudam Puli Fish Curry
Kudam Puli Fish Curry with Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu

Kudam Puli Fish Curry is one of the various types of fish curry in a Keralite’s house. Serve it for breakfast with Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu.

Kudam Puli Fish Curry

Kudam Puli Fish Curry

Ingredients

  • Fish – 1 lb (Tilapia fillets is used in this recipe)
  • Kudam Puli (Fish Tamarind/Gambooge) – 2 pieces
  • Kunjulli (Shallots) – 3 or 4
  • Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Paprika Powder – 1/2 tbsp
  • Fish Masala Powder -1 tbsp
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Coriander Powder – 2 tsp
  • Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp
  • Sliced Onion – 1 large
  • Slit Green Chillies – 3
  • Garlic Cloves (finely chopped) – 4 or 5
  • Ginger (finely Sliced) – 2 tbsp
  • Fenugreek Powder (Uluva podi) – 1/2 tsp
  • Curry Leaves – A sprig
  • Cilantro (Coriander Leaves) – A handful
  • Water – 1 cup or more as needed
  • Salt – to taste

For Marinating

  • Fish Masala Powder – 2 tbsp ( Eastern Fish Masala is used in this recipe)
  • Ginger Paste – 1/2 tsp
  • Garlic Paste – 1/2 tsp
  • Salt – As required

Method

  • Clean, wash and cut the fish into medium sized pieces. Add a pinch of turmeric while washing the fish.
  • Marinate the fish with 2 tbsp Fish Masala Powder, 1/2 tsp ginger paste, 1/2 tsp garlic paste and salt. Keep it aside for half an hour.
  • Soak the Kudam Puli in a little water.
  • Heat a non-stick pan. Roast shallots (kunjulli), 1 tbsp fish masala powder, 1/2 tsp chilly powder, 1/2 tbsp paprika powder and 2 tsp coriander powder on low heat. Grind it into a smooth paste with little water. (I used Paprika powder so that the curry gets a bright red colour and doesn’t become very spicy.)
  • Heat oil in a kadai and splutter mustard seeds.
  • Add onions, green chillies, curry leaves, ginger and garlic and saute for a while.
  • When the onions turn brown, add the ground masala paste along with 1 cup water and salt.
  • When the gravy starts boiling, add the fish pieces and kudam puli/gambooge pieces.
  • Add more water if required, so as to cover the fish pieces.
  • Sprinkle some uluva/fenugreek powder.
  • Cover and cook on gentle heat for around 15 minutes.
  • If you like the taste of cilantro, garnish with a handful.

