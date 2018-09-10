Delicious Kudam Puli Fish Curry To Go With Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu

Kudam Puli Fish Curry is one of the various types of fish curry in a Keralite’s house. Serve it for breakfast with Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu.
Kudam Puli Fish Curry
Ingredients
- Fish – 1 lb (Tilapia fillets is used in this recipe)
- Kudam Puli (Fish Tamarind/Gambooge) – 2 pieces
- Kunjulli (Shallots) – 3 or 4
- Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Paprika Powder – 1/2 tbsp
- Fish Masala Powder -1 tbsp
- Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Coriander Powder – 2 tsp
- Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp
- Sliced Onion – 1 large
- Slit Green Chillies – 3
- Garlic Cloves (finely chopped) – 4 or 5
- Ginger (finely Sliced) – 2 tbsp
- Fenugreek Powder (Uluva podi) – 1/2 tsp
- Curry Leaves – A sprig
- Cilantro (Coriander Leaves) – A handful
- Water – 1 cup or more as needed
- Salt – to taste
For Marinating
- Fish Masala Powder – 2 tbsp ( Eastern Fish Masala is used in this recipe)
- Ginger Paste – 1/2 tsp
- Garlic Paste – 1/2 tsp
- Salt – As required
READ ALSO: Delicious Onion Tomato Curry To With Oats Puttu
Method
- Clean, wash and cut the fish into medium sized pieces. Add a pinch of turmeric while washing the fish.
- Marinate the fish with 2 tbsp Fish Masala Powder, 1/2 tsp ginger paste, 1/2 tsp garlic paste and salt. Keep it aside for half an hour.
- Soak the Kudam Puli in a little water.
- Heat a non-stick pan. Roast shallots (kunjulli), 1 tbsp fish masala powder, 1/2 tsp chilly powder, 1/2 tbsp paprika powder and 2 tsp coriander powder on low heat. Grind it into a smooth paste with little water. (I used Paprika powder so that the curry gets a bright red colour and doesn’t become very spicy.)
- Heat oil in a kadai and splutter mustard seeds.
- Add onions, green chillies, curry leaves, ginger and garlic and saute for a while.
- When the onions turn brown, add the ground masala paste along with 1 cup water and salt.
- When the gravy starts boiling, add the fish pieces and kudam puli/gambooge pieces.
- Add more water if required, so as to cover the fish pieces.
- Sprinkle some uluva/fenugreek powder.
- Cover and cook on gentle heat for around 15 minutes.
- If you like the taste of cilantro, garnish with a handful.
Post Your Comments