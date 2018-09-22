Onion Chilli Dip To Go With Delicious Kappa Puzhakku

While Fish Curry is a delicious dish that goes well with Kappa Vevichathu, try out Onion Chilli Dip as well.

Onion Chilli Dip

Ingredients

Chilly Powder – 2 tsp

Small Onions/Shallots (sliced and mashed) – 4 or 5

Oil – 1 tsp

Lemon Juice/Vinegar – 1/2 tsp

Salt – As required

READ ALSO: Spicy Mutta Roast with Wheat Vellappam

Method