Onion Chilli Dip To Go With Delicious Kappa Puzhakku

While Fish Curry is a delicious dish that goes well with Kappa Vevichathu, try out Onion Chilli Dip as well.
Onion Chilli Dip
Ingredients
- Chilly Powder – 2 tsp
- Small Onions/Shallots (sliced and mashed) – 4 or 5
- Oil – 1 tsp
- Lemon Juice/Vinegar – 1/2 tsp
- Salt – As required
Method
- Mash small onions/shallots.
- Add 2 tsp chilly powder along with some salt and oil.
- Mix all the ingredients well and top it up with some lemon juice/vinegar
- Serve Onion Chilli Dip with Kappa Puzhakku.
