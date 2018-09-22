NEWS

Onion Chilli Dip To Go With Delicious Kappa Puzhakku

Sep 22, 2018
Less than a minute
Onion Chilli Dip
Onion Chilli Dip with Kappa Puzhakku

While Fish Curry is a delicious dish that goes well with Kappa Vevichathu, try out Onion Chilli Dip as well.

Onion Chilli Dip

Onion Chilli Dip

Ingredients

  • Chilly Powder – 2 tsp
  • Small Onions/Shallots (sliced and mashed) – 4 or 5
  • Oil – 1 tsp
  • Lemon Juice/Vinegar – 1/2 tsp
  • Salt – As required

Method

  • Mash small onions/shallots.
  • Add 2 tsp chilly powder along with some salt and oil.
  • Mix all the ingredients well and top it up with some lemon juice/vinegar
  • Serve Onion Chilli Dip with Kappa Puzhakku.

