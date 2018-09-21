Spicy Mutta Roast with Wheat Vellappam

Mutta Roast is a simple egg curry recipe that will go with any Kerala breakfast food
Mutta Roast
Ingredients
- Whole eggs – 4
- Thinly Sliced Onions – 2 medium
- Chopped Tomatoes – 2 medium
- Slit Green Chillies – 3
- Curry Leaves – A sprig
- Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp
- Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp
- Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp
- Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp
- Chicken/Egg/Meat Masala Powder – 1 tbsp (You can instead use 1 tsp of Garam Masala Powder)
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Water – as needed
- Salt – to taste
Method
- Boil the eggs thoroughly until hard boiled. Peel the shell, slit each egg into 2 and keep it aside.
- Heat oil in a deep pan and saute onions until translucent.
- Add green chillies and curry leaves and continue sauteing.
- When the onions begin to brown, throw in the diced tomatoes and stir fry.
- Allow the tomatoes to cook until pulpy and mashed.
- Add ginger garlic paste and fry for a minute so that the raw smell goes off.
- Add turmeric, red chilly, coriander, meat masala powders, salt and saute for a few minutes so that the spice masala is nicely roasted.
- Add 1 or 2 cups of water to the masala along with salt. Bring the gravy to a slow boil and then simmer it until desired consistency is attained.
- Add the egg halves and cover it with the masala. Continue to simmer for 5 more minutes and remove from heat.
- Serve with Wheat Vellappam
Note
- You can add more water if you want your egg roast to have a nice gravy.
