Spicy Mutta Roast with Wheat Vellappam

Mutta Roast is a simple egg curry recipe that will go with any Kerala breakfast food

Mutta Roast

Ingredients

Whole eggs – 4

Thinly Sliced Onions – 2 medium

Chopped Tomatoes – 2 medium

Slit Green Chillies – 3

Curry Leaves – A sprig

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp

Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp

Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp

Chicken/Egg/Meat Masala Powder – 1 tbsp (You can instead use 1 tsp of Garam Masala Powder)

Oil – 2 tbsp

Water – as needed

Salt – to taste

Method

Boil the eggs thoroughly until hard boiled. Peel the shell, slit each egg into 2 and keep it aside.

Heat oil in a deep pan and saute onions until translucent.

Add green chillies and curry leaves and continue sauteing.

When the onions begin to brown, throw in the diced tomatoes and stir fry.

Allow the tomatoes to cook until pulpy and mashed.

Add ginger garlic paste and fry for a minute so that the raw smell goes off.

Add turmeric, red chilly, coriander, meat masala powders, salt and saute for a few minutes so that the spice masala is nicely roasted.

Add 1 or 2 cups of water to the masala along with salt. Bring the gravy to a slow boil and then simmer it until desired consistency is attained.

Add the egg halves and cover it with the masala. Continue to simmer for 5 more minutes and remove from heat.

Serve with Wheat Vellappam

Note