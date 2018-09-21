Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Spicy Mutta Roast with Wheat Vellappam

Sep 21, 2018, 03:15 pm IST
1 minute read
Mutta Roast is a simple egg curry recipe that will go with any Kerala breakfast food

Ingredients

  • Whole eggs – 4
  • Thinly Sliced Onions – 2 medium
  • Chopped Tomatoes – 2 medium
  • Slit Green Chillies – 3
  • Curry Leaves – A sprig
  • Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp
  • Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp
  • Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp
  • Chicken/Egg/Meat Masala Powder – 1 tbsp (You can instead use 1 tsp of Garam Masala Powder)
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Water – as needed
  • Salt – to taste

Method

  • Boil the eggs thoroughly until hard boiled. Peel the shell, slit each egg into 2 and keep it aside.
  • Heat oil in a deep pan and saute onions until translucent.
  • Add green chillies and curry leaves and continue sauteing.
  • When the onions begin to brown, throw in the diced tomatoes and stir fry.
  • Allow the tomatoes to cook until pulpy and mashed.
  • Add ginger garlic paste and fry for a minute so that the raw smell goes off.
  • Add turmeric, red chilly, coriander, meat masala powders, salt and saute for a few minutes so that the spice masala is nicely roasted.
  • Add 1 or 2 cups of water to the masala along with salt. Bring the gravy to a slow boil and then simmer it until desired consistency is attained.
  • Add the egg halves and cover it with the masala. Continue to simmer for 5 more minutes and remove from heat.
  • Serve with Wheat Vellappam

Note

  • You can add more water if you want your egg roast to have a nice gravy.

