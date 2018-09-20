Spicy Cauliflower Green Peas Masala With Vattayappam

Want to balance out the sweetness of the Vattayappam with something spicy? Then try spicy Cauliflower Green Peas Masala.

Cauliflower Green Peas Masala

Ingredients

Cauliflower florets – separated from 1 medium sized cauliflower

Green Peas (Fresh or Frozen) – 1/4 cup

Onion (sliced) – 1 large

Tomato (sliced) – 2 medium

Tomato Ketchup – 3 tbsp

Slit Green Chillies – 2

Curry Leaves – A sprig

Minced Ginger -1 tbsp

Minced Garlic – 1 tbsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Meat Masala/ Chicken Masala Powder – 2 tbsp

Red chilly powder – 1 tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp

Salt – As required

Water – As required

Method