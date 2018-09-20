Spicy Cauliflower Green Peas Masala With Vattayappam

Want to balance out the sweetness of the Vattayappam with something spicy? Then try spicy Cauliflower Green Peas Masala.
Cauliflower Green Peas Masala
Ingredients
- Cauliflower florets – separated from 1 medium sized cauliflower
- Green Peas (Fresh or Frozen) – 1/4 cup
- Onion (sliced) – 1 large
- Tomato (sliced) – 2 medium
- Tomato Ketchup – 3 tbsp
- Slit Green Chillies – 2
- Curry Leaves – A sprig
- Minced Ginger -1 tbsp
- Minced Garlic – 1 tbsp
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Meat Masala/ Chicken Masala Powder – 2 tbsp
- Red chilly powder – 1 tsp
- Coriander Powder – 1 tsp
- Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp
- Salt – As required
- Water – As required
READ ALSO: Kerala Chicken Curry In Coconut Milk With Kerala’s Traditional Puttu
Method
- Clean the cauliflower florets by soaking it in warm water mixed for around 5 minutes. Wash and drain the water and keep the florets aside.
- Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok and saute onions.
- Add slit green chillies and curry leaves and saute till the onions are translucent.
- Throw in the chopped tomatoes and saute till the tomatoes are cooked thoroughly.
- Saute the finely chopped ginger and garlic pieces for 2 minutes.
- Reduce heat and add 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp chilly powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tsp garam masala powder, 2 tbsp chicken/meat masala powder and stir-fry for two minutes.
- Add the cauliflower florets along with some salt and 1 cup water. Combine everything together.
- Cover and cook for around 5-7 minutes. Then add the green peas and tomato ketchup along with more water if required.
- Continue to cook covered for another 10-15 minutes stirring occasionally, until the cauliflower is cooked.
- Uncover and continue cooking for a few more minutes so that the gravy becomes thick.
- Serve along with Vattayappam.
Post Your Comments