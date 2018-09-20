Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Spicy Cauliflower Green Peas Masala With Vattayappam

Sep 20, 2018
1 minute read
Want to balance out the sweetness of the Vattayappam with something spicy? Then try spicy Cauliflower Green Peas Masala.

Ingredients

  • Cauliflower florets – separated from 1 medium sized cauliflower
  • Green Peas (Fresh or Frozen) – 1/4 cup
  • Onion (sliced) – 1 large
  • Tomato (sliced) – 2 medium
  • Tomato Ketchup – 3 tbsp
  • Slit Green Chillies – 2
  • Curry Leaves – A sprig
  • Minced Ginger -1 tbsp
  • Minced Garlic – 1 tbsp
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Meat Masala/ Chicken Masala Powder – 2 tbsp
  • Red chilly powder – 1 tsp
  • Coriander Powder – 1 tsp
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp
  • Salt – As required
  • Water – As required

Method

  • Clean the cauliflower florets by soaking it in warm water mixed for around 5 minutes. Wash and drain the water and keep the florets aside.
  • Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok and saute onions.
  • Add slit green chillies and curry leaves and saute till the onions are translucent.
  • Throw in the chopped tomatoes and saute till the tomatoes are cooked thoroughly.
  • Saute the finely chopped ginger and garlic pieces for 2 minutes.
  • Reduce heat and add 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp chilly powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tsp garam masala powder, 2 tbsp chicken/meat masala powder and stir-fry for two minutes.
  • Add the cauliflower florets along with some salt and 1 cup water. Combine everything together.
  • Cover and cook for around 5-7 minutes. Then add the green peas and tomato ketchup along with more water if required.
  • Continue to cook covered for another 10-15 minutes stirring occasionally, until the cauliflower is cooked.
  • Uncover and continue cooking for a few more minutes so that the gravy becomes thick.
  • Serve along with Vattayappam.

