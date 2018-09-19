Kerala Chicken Curry In Coconut Milk With Kerala’s Traditional Puttu

Let’s make Kerala Chicken Curry In Coconut Milk for breakfast.

Kerala Chicken Curry In Coconut Milk

Ingredients

Chicken – 1 kg or 2.2 pounds

Onion – 2 medium (sliced into thin pieces)

Tomato – 1 medium (diced)

Potato – 1 medium (diced into medium sized pieces)

Chicken Masala Powder – 2 tbsp (store bought Eastern or Nirapara brands used)

Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp

Kashmiri Chilly Powder – 1 tsp (Alter according to your spice tolerance)

Garlic Paste – 1 tsp

Ginger Paste – 1 tsp

Thin Coconut Milk – 1 cup

Curry Leaves – A sprig

Cilantro (Malliyella) – A few (optional)

Coconut Oil – 3 tbsp

Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp

Water – As required

Salt – to taste

For Marinating the chicken

Chicken Masala Powder – 2 tbsp

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Kashmiri Chilly Powder – 1 tsp (Alter according to your spice tolerance)

Ginger Paste – 1 tsp

Garlic Paste – 1 tsp

Black Pepper Powder – 1/2 tsp

Yogurt- 2 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Method

Clean and cut the chicken into medium sized pieces and marinate it with the above ingredients. Refrigerate it for an hour.

Heat a kadai or non-stick pan and add coconut oil. Splutter mustard seeds and sauté the sliced onions and curry leaves till the onions become translucent.

Next, reduce heat, add chilli powder, coriander powder, chicken masala powder, ginger paste, garlic paste and saute for 2 minutes.

Add the chopped tomato pieces along with little salt and saute well till the tomatoes are pulpy and mashed.

Add the potato and chicken pieces to the kadai and add 1 cup of water. Throw in the cilantro leaves.

Reduce heat and simmer, covering the pan until the chicken is tender and cooked. This may take around 25-30 minutes depending on the chicken pieces used. Stir the chicken curry occasionally while it gets cooked.

Finally, reduce heat, add coconut milk and stir gently. Simmer for another 2-3 minutes and remove the curry from the stove top.

Serve with Puttu

Note