Kerala Chicken Curry In Coconut Milk With Kerala’s Traditional Puttu

Let’s make Kerala Chicken Curry In Coconut Milk for breakfast.
Kerala Chicken Curry In Coconut Milk
Ingredients
- Chicken – 1 kg or 2.2 pounds
- Onion – 2 medium (sliced into thin pieces)
- Tomato – 1 medium (diced)
- Potato – 1 medium (diced into medium sized pieces)
- Chicken Masala Powder – 2 tbsp (store bought Eastern or Nirapara brands used)
- Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp
- Kashmiri Chilly Powder – 1 tsp (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
- Garlic Paste – 1 tsp
- Ginger Paste – 1 tsp
- Thin Coconut Milk – 1 cup
- Curry Leaves – A sprig
- Cilantro (Malliyella) – A few (optional)
- Coconut Oil – 3 tbsp
- Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp
- Water – As required
- Salt – to taste
For Marinating the chicken
- Chicken Masala Powder – 2 tbsp
- Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Kashmiri Chilly Powder – 1 tsp (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
- Ginger Paste – 1 tsp
- Garlic Paste – 1 tsp
- Black Pepper Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Yogurt- 2 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
Method
- Clean and cut the chicken into medium sized pieces and marinate it with the above ingredients. Refrigerate it for an hour.
- Heat a kadai or non-stick pan and add coconut oil. Splutter mustard seeds and sauté the sliced onions and curry leaves till the onions become translucent.
- Next, reduce heat, add chilli powder, coriander powder, chicken masala powder, ginger paste, garlic paste and saute for 2 minutes.
- Add the chopped tomato pieces along with little salt and saute well till the tomatoes are pulpy and mashed.
- Add the potato and chicken pieces to the kadai and add 1 cup of water. Throw in the cilantro leaves.
- Reduce heat and simmer, covering the pan until the chicken is tender and cooked. This may take around 25-30 minutes depending on the chicken pieces used. Stir the chicken curry occasionally while it gets cooked.
- Finally, reduce heat, add coconut milk and stir gently. Simmer for another 2-3 minutes and remove the curry from the stove top.
- Serve with Puttu
Note
- Chicken Masala is a grated mixture of Coriander, Turmeric, Chilly, Black Pepper, Fenugreek, Cumin, Cloves, Cardamom, Cinnamon, NutMeg, Mace and so. You can use any store bought chicken Masala Powder or you can prepare it at home.
- For more gravy, you may have to add more water while the chicken gets cooked.
