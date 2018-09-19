Traditional Puttu With Kerala Style Chicken Curry

Start your day with traditional Kerala Puttu served with delicious Chicken curry.
Puttu
Ingredients
- Puttu Podi / Fried Rice Powder – 2 cups
- Grated Coconut – 1/2 cup
- Grated Cumin – 1 tsp
- Salt – As required
- Sugar – 1/2 tsp
- Luke Warm Water – Around 1/2 – 3/4 cup
Method
- Mix little salt in half to 3/4 cup of warm water.
- Mix 1/2 tsp of grated cumin and 1/2 tsp of sugar with the rice powder.
- Sprinkle water on the rice powder and start mixing it so as to make the powder wet.
- Keep on sprinkling water and continue mixing, till u can make lumps when you clasp but which can be easily crumbled.
- After the mixture has enough moisture, run it in a grinder for a few seconds so that there are no lumps.
- For making Puttu, there is a special vessel known as Puttu Kutti which is placed on top of another vessel called Puttu Kudam.
- Fill the PuttuKudam with water, not more than half its capacity.
- Place a handful of grated coconut in the Puttukutty (special utensil) and then add the rice mixture till half, now add another handful of grated coconut. Continue adding rice mixture and top it with some coconut.
- Close the lid and place the PuttuKutti on the PuttuKuddam and steam the Puttu for about 10-12 minutes.
- It is ready to be served with Kerala Chicken Curry In Coconut Milk.
