Simple Green Peas Chappathi With Unique Carrot Chutney

Make you chappathis healthy by adding green peas to it. Try Green Peas Chappathi for breakfast.
Green Peas Chappathi
Ingredients
- Fresh or Frozen Green Peas – 1 cup
- Wheat Flour – 1.5 cups
- Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp + 1 tsp
- Salt – to taste
- Oil – 1 tsp
- Water – as needed
Method
Making the dough
- Microwave the green peas along with a few tablespoons of water and a little salt for around 3-5 minutes.
- Drain excess water if any and allow it to cool. Mash it thoroughly with your hands or you can run it in the food processor.
- Combine wheat flour, mashed green peas, turmeric powder, red chilly powder, a little salt and 1 tsp oil in a bowl.
- Slowly, add warm water and start kneading to form a smooth dough which is not sticky.
- Drizzle a few drops of oil to coat the outer surface of the dough. Cover and keep it aside for 15-20 minutes.
Rolling out Chappathis
- Make big lemon sized balls from the dough using your palms.
- Flatten each ball by dusting it lightly in wheat flour.
- Place the flattened dough on a rolling board and start rolling to form a thin circle of 4-5? diameter.
Baking the Chappathis
- Heat a tava or non-stick pan/griddle on the medium-high heat. Place the rolled out roti on the hot tava.
- Cook both sides of the Roti on medium heat till it starts puffing and small brown spots start appearing.
- With the back of a spoon dipped in oil, you can dab oil on both sides of the roti to make it soft.
- Serve these Green Peas chappathis with Carrot Chutney
