Simple Green Peas Chappathi With Unique Carrot Chutney

Sep 18, 2018, 02:39 pm IST
1 minute read
Make you chappathis healthy by adding green peas to it. Try Green Peas Chappathi for breakfast.

Ingredients

  • Fresh or Frozen Green Peas – 1 cup
  • Wheat Flour – 1.5 cups
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp + 1 tsp
  • Salt – to taste
  • Oil – 1 tsp
  • Water – as needed

Method

Making the dough

  • Microwave the green peas along with a few tablespoons of water and a little salt for around 3-5 minutes.
  • Drain excess water if any and allow it to cool. Mash it thoroughly with your hands or you can run it in the food processor.
  • Combine wheat flour, mashed green peas, turmeric powder, red chilly powder, a little salt and 1 tsp oil in a bowl.
  • Slowly, add warm water and start kneading to form a smooth dough which is not sticky.
  • Drizzle a few drops of oil to coat the outer surface of the dough. Cover and keep it aside for 15-20 minutes.

Rolling out Chappathis

  • Make big lemon sized balls from the dough using your palms.
  • Flatten each ball by dusting it lightly in wheat flour.
  • Place the flattened dough on a rolling board and start rolling to form a thin circle of 4-5? diameter.

Baking the Chappathis

  • Heat a tava or non-stick pan/griddle on the medium-high heat. Place the rolled out roti on the hot tava.
  • Cook both sides of the Roti on medium heat till it starts puffing and small brown spots start appearing.
  • With the back of a spoon dipped in oil, you can dab oil on both sides of the roti to make it soft.
  • Serve these Green Peas chappathis with Carrot Chutney

