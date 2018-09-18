Simple Green Peas Chappathi With Unique Carrot Chutney

Make you chappathis healthy by adding green peas to it. Try Green Peas Chappathi for breakfast.

Green Peas Chappathi

Ingredients

Fresh or Frozen Green Peas – 1 cup

Wheat Flour – 1.5 cups

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp + 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Oil – 1 tsp

Water – as needed

Method

Making the dough

Microwave the green peas along with a few tablespoons of water and a little salt for around 3-5 minutes.

Drain excess water if any and allow it to cool. Mash it thoroughly with your hands or you can run it in the food processor.

Combine wheat flour, mashed green peas, turmeric powder, red chilly powder, a little salt and 1 tsp oil in a bowl.

Slowly, add warm water and start kneading to form a smooth dough which is not sticky.

Drizzle a few drops of oil to coat the outer surface of the dough. Cover and keep it aside for 15-20 minutes.

Rolling out Chappathis

Make big lemon sized balls from the dough using your palms.

Flatten each ball by dusting it lightly in wheat flour.

Place the flattened dough on a rolling board and start rolling to form a thin circle of 4-5? diameter.

Baking the Chappathis