Kadala Maavu Dosa With Ginger Coconut Chutney For A Simple Breakfast

Sep 17, 2018, 02:28 pm IST
1 minute read
Change from your normal rice dosa to Kadala Maavu Dosa.

Ingredients

  • Besan (Chickpea/Besan Flour) – 1 1/4 cup
  • Water – 3/4 to 1 cup
  • Peeled & Grated Carrot – 1 large
  • Finely diced Shallots – 2 small
  • Finely minced Curry Leaves – a few
  • Finely minced Cilantro (Malliyella) – 1 few
  • Crushed Cumin (Jeera) – 1/2 tsp
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp
  • Red Chilly Powder – 1/4 tsp (Alternatively, use finely minced green chillies)
  • Asafoetida (Kaayam) – 2 pinches
  • Salt – to taste
  • Oil/Ghee – for brushing

Method

  • Peel the carrots and grate it, or pulse it in a food processor or mixie until it gets minced.
  • Combine the chickpea flour, minced carrots, shallots, curry leaves, cilantro, red chilly powder, cumin, asafoetida and salt in a bowl.
  • Slowly add 1/2 to 3/4 cup of water to the bowl and whisk everything to form a batter without lumps. It should have the consistency similar to Dosa batter. If you need to make thinner crepes, add more water.
  • Heat a nonstick pan or griddle and brush some oil or ghee on the surface. Pour a ladle full of batter onto the pan and spread to form a pancake of 1/4 ” thickness.
  • Cook for around 2-3 minutes on medium heat or until set. Flip and cook the other side for two more minutes. Brush more ghee on the dosa if needed.
  • Serve these piping hot with Ginger Coconut Chutney. They don’t taste all that great if cold.

Tip

  • These taste great when they are made thin like crepes. Adjust the consistency of the batter so that you can make thin dosas.

