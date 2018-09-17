Kadala Maavu Dosa With Ginger Coconut Chutney For A Simple Breakfast

Change from your normal rice dosa to Kadala Maavu Dosa.
Kadala Maavu Dosa
Ingredients
- Besan (Chickpea/Besan Flour) – 1 1/4 cup
- Water – 3/4 to 1 cup
- Peeled & Grated Carrot – 1 large
- Finely diced Shallots – 2 small
- Finely minced Curry Leaves – a few
- Finely minced Cilantro (Malliyella) – 1 few
- Crushed Cumin (Jeera) – 1/2 tsp
- Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp
- Red Chilly Powder – 1/4 tsp (Alternatively, use finely minced green chillies)
- Asafoetida (Kaayam) – 2 pinches
- Salt – to taste
- Oil/Ghee – for brushing
Method
- Peel the carrots and grate it, or pulse it in a food processor or mixie until it gets minced.
- Combine the chickpea flour, minced carrots, shallots, curry leaves, cilantro, red chilly powder, cumin, asafoetida and salt in a bowl.
- Slowly add 1/2 to 3/4 cup of water to the bowl and whisk everything to form a batter without lumps. It should have the consistency similar to Dosa batter. If you need to make thinner crepes, add more water.
- Heat a nonstick pan or griddle and brush some oil or ghee on the surface. Pour a ladle full of batter onto the pan and spread to form a pancake of 1/4 ” thickness.
- Cook for around 2-3 minutes on medium heat or until set. Flip and cook the other side for two more minutes. Brush more ghee on the dosa if needed.
- Serve these piping hot with Ginger Coconut Chutney. They don’t taste all that great if cold.
Tip
- These taste great when they are made thin like crepes. Adjust the consistency of the batter so that you can make thin dosas.
