Chembu Puzhungiyathu With Chilly Tamarind Dip

Chembu Puzhungiyathu is a traditional Kerala breakfast that most Malayalees love.
Chembu Puzhungiyathu
Ingredients
- Malanga Root/Taro (Chembu) – 3 to 4 large ones (1 kg approx)
- Water – as needed
- Salt – to taste
READ ALSO: Soft & Tasty Idiyappam With Vegetable Stew For Breakfast
Method
- Peel the skin from the Malanga root and wash it thoroughly.
- Chop each root into 4 or 5 big pieces.
- In a large pan, boil the Malanga in salted water until tender but firm. Be careful not to overcook the Malanga.
- Serve with Chilly Tamarind Dip
Post Your Comments