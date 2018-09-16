Chembu Puzhungiyathu With Chilly Tamarind Dip

Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Chembu Puzhungiyathu is a traditional  Kerala breakfast that most Malayalees love.

Ingredients

  • Malanga Root/Taro (Chembu) – 3 to 4 large ones (1 kg approx)
  • Water – as needed
  • Salt – to taste

Method

  • Peel the skin from the Malanga root and wash it thoroughly.
  • Chop each root into 4 or 5 big pieces.
  • In a large pan, boil the Malanga in salted water until tender but firm. Be careful not to overcook the Malanga.
  • Serve with Chilly Tamarind Dip

