Hot Chilly Tamarind Dip With Chembu Puzhungiyathu

Sep 16, 2018, 02:22 pm IST
Chilly Tamarind Dip with Chembu Puzhungiyathu

The best dip/ sauce to eat with Chembu Puzhungiyathu- Chilly Tamarind Dip.

Ingredients

  • Shallots – 6 to 8
  • Green Chillies – 4 (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
  • Tamarind – a small piece (Alternatively, use 1 tsp Tamarind Paste)
  • Salt – to taste
  • Coconut Oil – 1 tsp

Method

  • Grind shallots, green chillies and tamarind to get a coarse paste. Alternatively, you can use a Mortar and Pestle.
  • Add salt to taste and top it with a teaspoon of coconut oil. Mix everything nicely and serve with Chembu Puzhungiyathu

