Hot Chilly Tamarind Dip With Chembu Puzhungiyathu

The best dip/ sauce to eat with Chembu Puzhungiyathu- Chilly Tamarind Dip.
Chilly Tamarind Dip
Ingredients
- Shallots – 6 to 8
- Green Chillies – 4 (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
- Tamarind – a small piece (Alternatively, use 1 tsp Tamarind Paste)
- Salt – to taste
- Coconut Oil – 1 tsp
Method
- Grind shallots, green chillies and tamarind to get a coarse paste. Alternatively, you can use a Mortar and Pestle.
- Add salt to taste and top it with a teaspoon of coconut oil. Mix everything nicely and serve with Chembu Puzhungiyathu
