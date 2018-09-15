Simple Delicious Vegetable Stew To Go With Idiyappam

Vegetable Stew is another favourite dish of Keralites. Serve this dish with Idiyappam.

Vegetable Stew

Ingredients

Diced Vegetables – 3 or 4 cups (this recipe used the following veggies:- 2 carrots, 1 potato, 1/4 cup green peas, 1/4 cup corn and 1 cup green beans)

Cinnamon Sticks (Patta) – 2 half inch pieces

Cardamom (Elakka) -3

Cloves (Grambu) – 4

Star Anise (Thakkolam) – 1

Fennel Seeds (Perum Jeerakam) – 1/2 tsp

Bay Leaves – 2

Sliced Onion – 1 big

Slit Green Chillies – 3

Chopped Ginger – 2 tsp

Chopped Garlic – 3 cloves

Cashew halves – 2 tbsp

Raisins – 2 tbsp

Garam Masala Powder – 1/2 tsp

Thin Coconut Milk – 3 Cups

Thick Coconut Milk – 1 Cup

Oil – 2 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Curry Leaves – A sprig

Method