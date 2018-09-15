Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Simple Delicious Vegetable Stew To Go With Idiyappam

Sep 15, 2018, 02:42 pm IST
1 minute read
Vegetable Stew is another favourite dish of Keralites. Serve this dish with Idiyappam.

Ingredients

  • Diced Vegetables – 3 or 4 cups (this recipe used the following veggies:- 2 carrots, 1 potato, 1/4 cup green peas, 1/4 cup corn and 1 cup green beans)
  • Cinnamon Sticks (Patta) – 2 half inch pieces
  • Cardamom (Elakka) -3
  • Cloves (Grambu) – 4
  • Star Anise (Thakkolam) – 1
  • Fennel Seeds (Perum Jeerakam) – 1/2 tsp
  • Bay Leaves – 2
  • Sliced Onion – 1 big
  • Slit Green Chillies – 3
  • Chopped Ginger – 2 tsp
  • Chopped Garlic – 3 cloves
  • Cashew halves – 2 tbsp
  • Raisins – 2 tbsp
  • Garam Masala Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Thin Coconut Milk – 3 Cups
  • Thick Coconut Milk – 1 Cup
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Salt – to taste
  • Curry Leaves – A sprig

Method

  • Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok. Add the cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, cardamom, bay leaves and fennel seeds and saute for a minute.
  • Next, add the sliced onions and saute till translucent.
  • Add the slit green chillies, curry leaves, thinly sliced ginger and garlic pieces and saute for a few minutes.
  • Add cashews and raisins and saute for a minute.
  • Next, add 1/2 tsp Garam Masala Powder and saute for a minute.
  • Add the diced vegetables along with required salt and saute on low flame for 5-7 minutes.
  • Pour 3 cups of thin coconut milk and mix well.
  • Cook on medium flame for around 10-12 minutes till the vegetables are cooked.
  • Finally, pour 1 cup of thick coconut milk and allow the vegetables to simmer for 5 minutes.
  • Your vegetable stew is ready to be served with Idiyappam.

