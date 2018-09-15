Simple Delicious Vegetable Stew To Go With Idiyappam

Vegetable Stew is another favourite dish of Keralites. Serve this dish with Idiyappam.
Vegetable Stew
Ingredients
- Diced Vegetables – 3 or 4 cups (this recipe used the following veggies:- 2 carrots, 1 potato, 1/4 cup green peas, 1/4 cup corn and 1 cup green beans)
- Cinnamon Sticks (Patta) – 2 half inch pieces
- Cardamom (Elakka) -3
- Cloves (Grambu) – 4
- Star Anise (Thakkolam) – 1
- Fennel Seeds (Perum Jeerakam) – 1/2 tsp
- Bay Leaves – 2
- Sliced Onion – 1 big
- Slit Green Chillies – 3
- Chopped Ginger – 2 tsp
- Chopped Garlic – 3 cloves
- Cashew halves – 2 tbsp
- Raisins – 2 tbsp
- Garam Masala Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Thin Coconut Milk – 3 Cups
- Thick Coconut Milk – 1 Cup
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Curry Leaves – A sprig
Method
- Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok. Add the cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, cardamom, bay leaves and fennel seeds and saute for a minute.
- Next, add the sliced onions and saute till translucent.
- Add the slit green chillies, curry leaves, thinly sliced ginger and garlic pieces and saute for a few minutes.
- Add cashews and raisins and saute for a minute.
- Next, add 1/2 tsp Garam Masala Powder and saute for a minute.
- Add the diced vegetables along with required salt and saute on low flame for 5-7 minutes.
- Pour 3 cups of thin coconut milk and mix well.
- Cook on medium flame for around 10-12 minutes till the vegetables are cooked.
- Finally, pour 1 cup of thick coconut milk and allow the vegetables to simmer for 5 minutes.
- Your vegetable stew is ready to be served with Idiyappam.
