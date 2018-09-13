Tasty Peanut Tomato Chutney To Go With  Pearl Tapioca Upma

This Peanut Tomato Chutney can be made in a breeze with minimal ingredients. It goes well with almost everything from Chips to Dosa. This dip can be used as a Salad Dressing or in your sandwich. You can serve it with Kebabs.
Peanut Tomato Chutney
Ingredients
- Honey Roasted Peanuts – 1/4 cup (You can use Peanut Butter or Plain Dry Roasted Peanuts)
- Tomato Ketchup – 3 to 4 tbsp
- Garlic – 1 small clove
- Red Chilly Powder – 1/4 tsp
- Water – as needed
- Salt – to taste
READ ALSO: Simple Delicious Vegetable To Khurma With Triangle Parathas
Methods
- Grind the peanuts in a coffee or spice grinder.
- Add tomato ketchup, garlic and red chilly powder to the grinder and blend to form a thick paste.
- Transfer to a bowl and dilute the chutney with a few tablespoons of water. Add salt if needed.
- Serve with Pearl Tapioca Upma
Post Your Comments