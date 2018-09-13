Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Tasty Peanut Tomato Chutney To Go With  Pearl Tapioca Upma

Sep 13, 2018, 02:35 pm IST
Less than a minute
Peanut Tomato Chutney
Peanut Tomato Chutney with Pearl Tapioca Upma

This Peanut Tomato Chutney can be made in a breeze with minimal ingredients. It goes well with almost everything from Chips to Dosa. This dip can be used as a Salad Dressing or in your sandwich. You can serve it with Kebabs.

Peanut Tomato Chutney

Peanut Tomato Chutney

Ingredients

  • Honey Roasted Peanuts – 1/4 cup (You can use Peanut Butter or Plain Dry Roasted Peanuts)
  • Tomato Ketchup – 3 to 4 tbsp
  • Garlic – 1 small clove
  • Red Chilly Powder – 1/4 tsp
  • Water – as needed
  • Salt – to taste

READ ALSO:  Simple Delicious Vegetable To Khurma With Triangle Parathas

Methods

  • Grind the peanuts in a coffee or spice grinder.
  • Add tomato ketchup, garlic and red chilly powder to the grinder and blend to form a thick paste.
  • Transfer to a bowl and dilute the chutney with a few tablespoons of water. Add salt if needed.
  • Serve with Pearl Tapioca Upma

Tags

Related Articles

Oats Puttu
Sep 9, 2018, 02:59 pm IST

Delicious Kerala-Style Oats Puttu & Onion Tomato Curry

PINEAPPLE-KESARI
Jul 3, 2018, 04:09 pm IST

PINEAPPLE KESARI: Recipe

Jul 15, 2018, 11:11 am IST

Get your dinner ready with this one-pot recipe- One-pot Spanish Rice and Prawn

Dec 3, 2017, 04:55 pm IST

Daily yoga pose for a better and healthy life

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close